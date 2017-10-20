With the release of the iPhone X just around the corner, you're probably wondering how you're going to protect the gorgeous phone. After all, you really don't want to break something that costs you about 1,000 dollars.

Heavy duty cases are built for protection and if you want to keep your iPhone X looking like brand new, the more protection, the, better. Although the iPhone X has yet to launch and more manufacturers will likely have more cases to choose from in the coming weeks and months, here are our favorite heavy duty cases for the iPhone X so far!

Otterbox Defender series

Otterbox is a household name when it comes to heavy duty cases, and its Defender series is the toughest offered.

The Defender series has a two-layer protection system to keep your iPhone X safe and sound. It has an inner shock-absorbing shell that protects the rest of the phone from damage, and a hard outer slipcover that seals up the Lightning port to prevent dust and dirt from getting inside. Interestingly enough, the iPhone X version of the defender series doesn't come with a front cover like it does on other phones.

Otterbox rigorously tests all of their cases with drop tests and tumble tests, allowing you to rest easy knowing your iPhone X won't be harmed should harm befall it. The Otterbox Defender series will cost you about $31.

See at Amazon





Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO series

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series has everything you need in a heavy duty case and will cost you about $23. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPhone X, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port. Plus it comes with a front cover that acts as a screen protector, meaning that huge almost bezel-less display won't get scratched.

The case easily snaps into a belt clip that attaches to the back of the phone. Now wearing your phone on your waist isn't everyone's cup of tea; however, the option of having easy access to your phone, right on your hip, is super useful.

It comes in a wide array of colors such as blue, red, gold, black, and white, so you should have no problem finding the perfect hue for you.

See at Amazon





UAG Metropolis series

While most heavy duty cases focus solely on protection the UAG Metropolis series aims to protect your iPhone X while also making your life easier.

The two-layer protection system includes a soft silicone inner sleeve to help reduce the shock of an impact and a hard polycarbonate outer shell to avoid scratches and scuffs. If with all that protection the UAG Metropolis series is a little thinner than some of its competitors.

The bonus on top of all that protection is that the Metropolis series is also a functioning wallet case allowing you to carry up to two cards at a time. The wallet portion of the case also acts as a screen protector when you're not using your iPhone X, meaning you don't have to worry about your phone while it's in your pocket.

The military-grade drop tested UAG Metropolis series only comes in black and will cost you about $40.

See at Amazon





Speck Presidio

If you want a protective case that doesn't diminish the aesthetic of your iPhone X, Speck's Presidio case is a clear choice. The case provides a solid layer of protection that is designed to take an impact to the phone, and it won't yellow over time, so it will remain crystal clear.

The case has a scratch-resistant coating that ensures that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the cutouts make accessing your ports a breeze. You'll find the Speck Presidio on Amazon for about $40.

See at Amazon





Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen's Tough Armor may not have a screen protector, but with the edges of the case protruding at least 2mm above the screen, it will still protect the glass on flat surfaces and from falling screen-side-down. On top of that, the dual-camera system of the iPhone X also has lots of protection from table scratches, thanks to the high edges of the case as well.

Spigen's Tough Armor is certified military grade drop-tested and features a dual-layer design. The soft TPU offers protection from impacts while the hard outer shell will prevent any scratches or scuffs from marking up your iPhone X.

The added feature of a metal kickstand, which allows you to prop the phone up (ideal for watching videos) is just the icing on the cake.

You can pick up a Spigen Slim Armor in a bunch of different colors all starting around $35.

See at Amazon

Which heavy duty case will you pick up for your iPhone X?

Let us know in the comments down below!