Keep your Nintendo Switch protected with these great heavy duty cases!

The intendo Switch is a portable console that you can take with you anywhere; however, you may want to think twice about venturing out without a way to protect your $400 gaming system from damage.

There are plenty of cases for the Nintendo Switch, and some are less protective than others. Here are our favorite heavy duty cases for Nintendo Switch.

Hori Tough Pouch

The Hori Touch Pouch is officially licensed by Nintendo, meaning it fits the Switch perfectly.

The outside of the pouch is constructed of a hard, rubberized plastic that doesn't have a lot of give, making it much harder to damage your Nintendo Switch if you drop it. The inside is completely covered with a soft felt-like material that keeps your Nintendo Switch from getting scratched.

The Hori Tough pouch can be yours for about $18.

See at Amazon

Otium Nintendo Switch case and stand

If you're looking for a case that will not only hold your Switch but your games too, the Otium Nintendo Switch case and stand is an excellent choice.

Your Nintendo Switch will fit snugly inside the Otium case and the rigid plastic material on the outside will help protect your console from unnecessary falls. The inside is covered in a soft material that won't scratch the screen of your Nintendo Switch or any of its components, and you can even store up to 20 game cartridges. You'll never have to leave the house worrying you can't take your favorite game with you.

The Otium case also comes with a small plastic stand that can hold up your Nintendo Switch when you're playing in tablet mode, allowing you to charge it at the same time. Add that to a zipper pouch on the inside of the case big enough to fit an extra set of Joy-Cons, and you start to justify the $43 price tag.

See at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe case

Manufactured by RDS Industries Inc. but officially licensed by Nintendo comes the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe case.

Similar to many of the protective cases for the Nintendo Switch we've seen, this zippered pouch is made from a hard plastic material on the outside to prevent you from damaging your Switch when you're carrying it around. Meanwhile, the inside is coated with a soft felt material that prevents your console and other components from getting scratched or scuffed.

The Game Traveler Deluxe case also ships with two hard, red plastic game cartridge cases that can each fit up to four Switch games, and they also threw in two microSD card cases as well. You'll never be without your favorite games, whether they be physical or digital copies, as long as you have the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe case around.

It comes in a few different designs, including a Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and they all cost about $20.

See at Amazon

Looking for screen protectors?

While cases are perfect for carrying your Nintendo Switch around from place to place, they won't protect your Switch when you're playing it. If you want to keep the screen on your Nintendo Switch free from scuffs, scratches, and other damage I highly suggest you check out our list of the best screen protectors for Nintendo Switch!

Which case do you use to protect your Switch?

Let us know in the comments below!