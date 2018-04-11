Hockey fans already know that the Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing. You don't want to miss a moment of action with the top teams in the NHL. Whether you're rooting for the Bruins, the Ducks, the Maple Leafs, or the Winnipeg Jets, you can get the scores and watch the games right on your iPhone or iPad with these hockey-friendly sports apps. NHL

theScore

NBC Sports

ESPN

Shnarped NHL

For all the up-to-date information on the league standings, player stats, and post-game video highlights, you'll want to check in with the official NHL app first. You can listen in to play-by-play audio streaming of the playoffs. For the low price of $19.99 annually, you can watch live clips of games without any blackout restrictions and get in-game highlights. For $24.99 per month, you can watch full game archives of the Stanley Cup playoffs and the entire regular season. If you're a diehard NHL fan, you're going to want to go all in with NHL.TV. For all the latest news and coverage of the entire NHL, get the official app of the NHL. Free -Download now theScore

theScore is a fantastic social sports app that not only keeps you up to date on all the latest scores and stats but also lets you follow your favorite players, no matter which team they're on. You can find out each player's game stats, injuries, and even see what they're tweeting. You can also customize your notifications to receive up-to-date information on what is most important to you. theScore is for more than just hockey fans. It covers all major sports categories, including racing, golf, and soccer. You can follow your favorite teams and players across all seasons. If you think of your favorite teams as "your" teams, get a little more intimate with theScore. Free -Download now NBC Sports

NBC Sports is another great source of all your sports news. With a TV subscription, you can stream live events, including Sunday Night Football, Formula 1, Indy Car racing, and or course, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can also stream regional content from certain teams. When it comes time to check out the Olympics, NBC Sports is the perfect way to keep up everything going on and to watch live events in real time. NBC Sports also fully supports AirPlay, so you can watch everything on your Apple TV or other AirPlay-compatible monitors. Free - Download Now ESPN

Sports fans will know that ESPN is a great place to find everything about everything when it comes to professional leagues. Whether you're checking in with the Stanley Cup playoffs or keeping track of who's doing what in the NFL, you'll know about it all from ESPN. You can read up on current stories, watch news clips, find out how your favorite teams are doing, and listen to sports talk radio, podcasts, and play-by-play commentary on live games, both internationally and regionally. You'll need a cable subscription to watch games, but you can still get access to a lot of useful content without it. To keep up to date on all things sports, get the ESPN app and brush up on your news. Free - Download now Shnarped