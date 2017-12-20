If you're looking to show off your holiday spirit but don't want to put up an entire smelly evergreen tree or break your neck wrapping lights around your house, then why not opt for a super fantastic, super festive holiday Apple Watch band!
Here are the best Apple Watch bands to get you into the festivities!
1. Star light, star bright...
First $180 Apple Watch melon-pink, star studded Coach band I see tonight... Wish I may... Wish I might... Look like a total fashion-forward elf on Christmas night...
2. SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMONDDDD 💎
Or shine bright like this $16 gold, glittery, Apple Watch band!
3. Nothing says 'holiday season' like gingerbread men
So this Gingerbread man Apple Watch band for $52 will match perfectly, no?
4. Forget red and green, go blue and white instead!
This band is perfect for someone who prefers to celebrate the cold, beauty, and snow that comes with the holidays rather than a specific holiday itself.
Oh, and it's only $22!
5. Tiny trees, deer, snowflakes, and hearts make for the best holiday patterns
Seriously, this will look perfect with your black Apple Watch — plus the band is super well made and will cost you around $52.
6. Beads, beads, and more beads.
Keep it classy n' sassy with this formal holiday party-appropriate Apple Watch band for $19.
7. Little penguin with a glass of champagne.
That's it. I don't have much else to say. That's how awesome this band is (but it will cost you $180).
8. Hermès Double Tour ain't got nothin' on the glittery double tour!
Seriously. Just look at how shiny and magnificent this $18 band is.
9. 🎶 Well there's NOOOOO place like GOOOOOLD for the HOOOOLIIIIIDAAAAAAYYYSSSSSSSS 🎶
Also, how cool is this band's gold rhombus buckle design? And for only $30? You'll be the goldest/glitziest dude at your family party for sure.
10. Santa hats + candy canes
I'll give you 30 seconds to think of something more Christmas-y that isn't this $52 band.
11. All that glitters red is gold
Wait... that is the saying, right... ?
Well, whatever: this red glittery Apple Watch band is just as good as gold.
12. Vintage, handmade, and super detailed.
It's like an old family Christmas sweater that's been passed down through the years, except it's stitched watch band!
How are you showing off your holiday style?
Are you someone who decks out their iPhone and Apple Watch in festive gear, or do you prefer to show off your holiday spirits in another way?
Let us know how you're celebrating the ho-ho-holidays in the comments below!