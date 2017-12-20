If you're looking to show off your holiday spirit but don't want to put up an entire smelly evergreen tree or break your neck wrapping lights around your house, then why not opt for a super fantastic, super festive holiday Apple Watch band! Here are the best Apple Watch bands to get you into the festivities! 1. Star light, star bright... First $180 Apple Watch melon-pink, star studded Coach band I see tonight... Wish I may... Wish I might... Look like a total fashion-forward elf on Christmas night... 2. SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMONDDDD 💎

Or shine bright like this $16 gold, glittery, Apple Watch band! 3. Nothing says 'holiday season' like gingerbread men

So this Gingerbread man Apple Watch band for $52 will match perfectly, no? 4. Forget red and green, go blue and white instead!

This band is perfect for someone who prefers to celebrate the cold, beauty, and snow that comes with the holidays rather than a specific holiday itself. Oh, and it's only $22! 5. Tiny trees, deer, snowflakes, and hearts make for the best holiday patterns

Seriously, this will look perfect with your black Apple Watch — plus the band is super well made and will cost you around $52. 6. Beads, beads, and more beads.

Seriously. Just look at how shiny and magnificent this $18 band is. 9. 🎶 Well there's NOOOOO place like GOOOOOLD for the HOOOOLIIIIIDAAAAAAYYYSSSSSSSS 🎶

Also, how cool is this band's gold rhombus buckle design? And for only $30? You'll be the goldest/glitziest dude at your family party for sure. 10. Santa hats + candy canes