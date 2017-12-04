I friggin' love Spotify. I've found so many absolutely awesome bands thanks to its Discover Weekly mix, and it's no surprise that it's equally kickass for finding holiday tunes to mellow out or rock out to.

Not matter what type of holiday music you're after, Spotify has you covered in a big way. These are the best playlists for the holidays!

Christmas Classics

If you're looking for awesome Christmas music to decorate the tree, bake cookies, or wrap gifts to, this should be your first stop. Classics really means classics — Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree, Carol of the Bells, White Christmas, Silver Bells, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer — it has all the best of the best of the season. And they're all the most notable versions too, including those by Burl Ives, Bing Crosby, Brenda Lee, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and more.

This is a nice, big playlist filled with all the nostalgic goodness that's sure to warm the cockles of your heart and create a lovely, warm glow at any point during your holiday season.

Noël, Noël, Noël

There's something absolutely beautiful about Christmas carols being sung in French, and there's a ton to love about this playlist. There are so many French songs that aren't even traditional English Christmas carols that are simply gorgeous.

There are also songs sung in English by French artists and vice versa (including some gorgeous French tunes by Josh Groban). Some of the highlights on this one include Coeur De Pirate's "Noël sous les tropiques," "Combien de Noël" by Tricot Machine, "L'enfant au tambour" by Roch Voisine, and many more.

If you feel like branching out a bit or are Francophone, then this playlist is for you!

Rock Christmas

Come on. Who doesn't need a hard-rockin' good time now and then during the holidays? This playlist is made up of more modern stuff, but if you're into punk, metal, and some good ol' fashioned rock 'n' roll now and then, get in here!

This one features Christmas hits by Weezer, NOFX, Bad Religion, Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy, The Eagles, Coldplay, Queen, blink-182, Rise Against, and tons more.

If you're throwing a Christmas rager or simply need some Xmas pump-up jams, then this is the playlist for you!

Film & TV Favorites

Now, I don't trust Mariah Carey's judgement at the best of times, but this playlist she curated for Spotify is actually hella solid. There are, of course, a few Mariah Carey tunes, but then there are songs from all manner of Christmas and holiday movies and TV shows from days gone by.

"What's This" from The Nightmare Before Christmas graces this list, as well as tunes from the Peanuts specials, "Let It Go" from Frozen, "White Christmas", Judy Garland's version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", and many more.

Christmas Party

This playlist is for any and every Christmas party, since it's got something for everyone. You have "Baby It's Cold Outside", "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree", as well as rockin' hits like The Darkness' "Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)", "Is This Christmas" by The Wombats, and then a good helping of Bublé, Boney M., Elvis, and other classics.

No matter the affair, this playlist is stacked with good-time tunes that are sure to keep the yule log burning, the egg nog flowing, and the mistletoe busy.

Indie Christmas

Looking for something different this holiday season? Indie Christmas may be just what you need to break the monotony of the same carols, year in and year out.

This list features Ron Sexsmith, Bahamas, The Eels, Cat Power, Sufjan Stevens, She & Him, and an absolutely awesome cover of "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes.

If you're into Indie music or just want something outside the box this season, then give this playlist a whirl. You may just find some new artists you want to listen to year-round!

Hanukkah

It's not the most creative name, but it is a list filled with some great tunes, from the reverent and respectful to the fun and playful, like "Dreidel" by Don McLean and "The Chanukah Song" by Adam Sandler (because how can you not?!).

There's also some great stuff by Matisyahu, Sufjan Stevens, and The LeeVees. If you're celebrating Hanukkah and throwing a bit of a party, then this playlist should last you at least one of the eight nights.

