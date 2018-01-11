From smart showers to smart faucets and smart switches to smart buttons, CES 2018 has been jam-packed with some of the best, most viable smart home products we've ever seen at the trade show. If you're a smart home enthusiast with a particular preference for HomeKit-enabled products, these are the smart home accessories you're going to be adding to your home this year!

Kohler Konnect

Kohler's smart faucet features support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant allowing you to operate water flow using just your voice.

You can turn on and off your faucet, measure precise amounts ("pour two cups of water"), and monitor water usage and leaks. A smart faucet might — at first — seem like an unnecessary luxury, but you've got to admit — it would be nice not to have to convert measurements and check and recheck measuring cups.

The Sensate Faucet isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

Kohler's PerfectFill bath system will free you from the monotony that is sitting by your bath waiting for it to heat up and fill. A valve, system controller, and drain work together to give you complete control of your bathing experience — it senses and controls depth, temperature, and draining.

Using your voice you can literally command your bath to fill to a certain level at a certain temperature. You can leave the room and come back to a blissfully steamy tub instead of an overflowing bathroom or a tiny, chilly swimming pool. When you're done bathing, your water will drain away at your command.

The PerfectFill System isn't currently available but you can visit Kohler's site and sign up to be notified when it arrives.

U by Moen

U by Moen is the company's name for its smart shower system. You can use your voice to start, stop, and pause your shower with your voice, set your shower to a specific temperature, and create your perfect shower preset.

Depending on your shower setup (between two and four water outlets), you can personalize your shower to your exact specifications. Our favorite part of the U by Moen system is the notification feature. No more waiting by the shower, making tiny adjustments to the nozzles until you get the perfect temperature — you can set it and get an alert when everything's ready to go!

The U by Moen shower system costs between $1,225 and $2,265 depending on the number of outlets you have in your shower setup.

iDevices Instinct Smart Switch & Fan Switch

Although the iDevices Instinct Smart Switch is mainly meant to be an extension of Amazon's Alexa voice service, the lighting functionality can also be controlled via HomeKit.