I'm unashamedly obsessed with home automation. I've added (far too) many smart accessories to my home and I love being able to control my lighting, heating and cooling, garage, coffee, etc. with a quick utterance or a tap of a button. My love, however, is not echoed by guests. One of the most common complaints I hear from guests is that it's much easier to flip a light switch on the wall than it is to have to fiddle with an app. Fair. That's where a motion sensor can improve the experience for both guests and you!
Elgato Eve Motion
The Elgato Eve Motion is a $50 HomeKit-enabled motion sensor that uses Bluetooth Low Energy to communicate with your HomeKit setup. It's arguably a bit bulky for a motion sensor, but its clean white design helps it blend in to its surroundings.
The Eve Motion is powered by two AA batteries and thanks to the Bluetooth LE technology, those two batteries will last you a very long time. I've had my Eve Motion sensors in use for more than a year and have yet to need to replace the batteries.
If you're concerned about Bluetooth connectivity not having the reach you need, consider this: I've been pleasantly surprised with how far these motion sensors reach. I have one in my garage that triggers a smart switch, turning on a series of bulbs I have set up in my garage's work area. I have another one set up outside, alerting me when it detects motion (I used it to keep an eye on my Christmas decorations — we had a string of light thieves!). I've had no connectivity issues despite the brick, drywall, and distance between me and the sensors.
Some other specs worth considering:
- two-second reaction time
- 120º field of view
- 30-foot sensing distance
- IPX3 water resistance
iHome 5-in-1 Smart Monitor
iHome's 5-in-1 Smart Monitor is, as you might have guessed, more than just a motion sensor. The $40 device also detects temperature, light, sound, and humidity. It's a Wi-Fi enabled device that doesn't need a hub for communication. Unlike the Eve Motion, you will need a place to plug it in, though.
It's not the prettiest sensor on the list, but for that price and the number of sensors packed in, you really can't beat it. The monitor includes a screen that gives you readings from the various sensors. You can check in on everything with a simple glance.
Because of the way HomeKit works, you can use the different sensors to create all kinds of automations. If the sensor detects motion, you could have it turn on your lights. If the sensor notices the temperature has dropped, you could have it turn up the heat. If the sensor detects a certain amount of light (like daylight), you could have it dim the lights. The possibilities are endless.
Fibaro Motion Sensor
If you can get past the terrifying look of this thing, the $70 Fibaro Motion sensor can help you keep a literal eye on your home. The sensor detects motion, temperature, light, and tampering. How does it detect tampering? It uses the built-in accelerometer to sense when it's being moved.
The sensor uses Bluetooth Low Energy to communicate with your HomeKit setup, so you should be able to get quite a bit of use out of the included CR123A battery.
Much like the iHome monitor, you can use the different sensors to create automations and alerts for your home. It's a compact security system with a creepy look — anyone in their right mind would be deterred by a red, feline eyeball.
Philips Hue Motion Sensor
I've said it once and I'll say it again: No Philips Hue setup is complete without a $40 Philips Hue Motion Sensor.
With the Philips Hue Motion Sensor, you can set specific lights to turn on or off when the sensor spots movement. It's customizable, so you can have different light levels at different times of the day, too.
I have a Philips Hue motion sensor installed in the main hallway of my home, just outside the bedrooms and bathroom. I have two Hue White bulbs installed in the ceiling light fixture. When I walk down the hallway or room-to-room, the sensor turns on my lights without me having to do anything. Turns them off, too! When you don't even have to think about lighting up the path, you're not stuck pondering the point of a smart bulb over the ease of use of a wall switch.
You do need to have a Philips Hue Bridge to use this sensor with your HomeKit setup, but I'm telling you: This is the best motion sensor I've found. Its ultra-low latency is unmatched and the two AAA batteries last forever. Get a couple Philips Hue Motion Sensors, install them in your hallways and stairwells, and marvel at the magnificence that is home automation.
