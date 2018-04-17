Elgato Eve Motion

See at Amazon

The Elgato Eve Motion is a $50 HomeKit-enabled motion sensor that uses Bluetooth Low Energy to communicate with your HomeKit setup. It's arguably a bit bulky for a motion sensor, but its clean white design helps it blend in to its surroundings.

The Eve Motion is powered by two AA batteries and thanks to the Bluetooth LE technology, those two batteries will last you a very long time. I've had my Eve Motion sensors in use for more than a year and have yet to need to replace the batteries.

If you're concerned about Bluetooth connectivity not having the reach you need, consider this: I've been pleasantly surprised with how far these motion sensors reach. I have one in my garage that triggers a smart switch, turning on a series of bulbs I have set up in my garage's work area. I have another one set up outside, alerting me when it detects motion (I used it to keep an eye on my Christmas decorations — we had a string of light thieves!). I've had no connectivity issues despite the brick, drywall, and distance between me and the sensors.

Some other specs worth considering:

two-second reaction time

120º field of view

30-foot sensing distance

IPX3 water resistance

Get motion alerts and control your lighting without worrying about controlling your lighting with the Elgato Eve Motion!