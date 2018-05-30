Onelink by First Alert

This $120 HomeKit-enabled sensor from First Alert is actually two products in one. Along with serving as a smoke detector, the OneLink can detect unhealthy levels of carbon monoxide in your home. It's sold in both battery-powered and hardwired configurations and works how you'd expect: It will alert you with an alarm in the event of a smoke or carbon monoxide emergency. Because it's smart, it'll also alert you with notifications. If you're out of your home when an emergency happens, you'll be able to know immediately.

If you choose to replace all your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms with the OneLink, they can wirelessly connect to each other over Bluetooth, automatically sounding in the event of an emergency. What's more, the wired model comes with a built-in battery back-up that will give you 10 years of juice in the event of a power outage.

With HomeKit, you can use the OneLink as part of an automation. Maybe along with the alarm sounding in the event of an emergency, you'd also like all the lights to come on in your house — this HomeKit-enabled sensor can make that happen. You can also use Siri to test or silence the alarm in the event of a false positive. "Hey Siri, shut that OneLink off, I'm burning popcorn over here!"