Possibly the best original horror title to come to the Switch so far, Layers of Fear: Legacy traps you in a lonely Victorian-era house with a protagonist who's sanity is slowly deteriorating. As you move between the present and past, you'll see what it is that makes your POV protagonist lose his mind. Are those painting really moving, or are you just losing it? I'd keep the lights on for this one. It's really going to scare you. You can pick it up in the eShop for $19.99.

Nintendo Switch's re-release of this horror adventure game is not going to make things easy for you. As a journalist investigating a murder that took place at an asylum, you're walking down dark hallways, revealing bloody scenes, and being chased by crazed inmates around every corner. The worst part is that you don't have any weapons to protect you. You are just a journalist, after all. When things go completely dark, you have your trusty camcorder to help you see the horror that awaits you. Don't overuse it though. Batteries don't last forever. You can download the Outlast bundle pack in the eShop for $24.99.

Resident Evil was the first horror game I played and the first game I played all the way through to the end. Revelations and Revelations 2 are interim games that take place between the main titles. Revelations takes place between Resident Evil 4 and 5 and follows Jill Valentine on an abandoned cruise ship. Revelations 2 takes place between Resident Evil 5 and 6 and follows Claire Redfield on an abandoned prison island. The two games tie up some loose ends from the franchise and give you some more good old-fashioned Resident Evil fun. You can get the games separately in the eShop for $20 each or as a physical game card and DLC for $30 for both.

Detention takes hints from Asian horror to put you in the front seat of a disturbing chain of events that leads to some seriously dark stuff. Though the gameplay itself isn't particularly difficult, the atmosphere is completely immersive. It feels more like you're watching a horror movie than playing a game. You control a student trapped at a school that was recently evacuated due to a ... typhoon? Maybe. You were asleep when everyone left. The only thing is that typhoons don't turn people into flesh-eating Lingereds or leave curses on walls written in blood. Will you make it out of school alive? Or are you trapped in detention forever? Detention is available in the eShop for $12.99.