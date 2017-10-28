Looking for a scare? Test your mettle with these fantastic scary games for iPhone and iPad!

Horror games have long been a favorite past time of many — just look at how many YouTubers stream them — and with Halloween just around the corner, it's time to get spooked! Whether you're more a fan of jump scares or you like long drawn out games with a spooky and tense atmosphere there are plenty of scary games available for iPhone and iPad.

Here are our favorites scary games to get you in the mood for Halloween!

Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location

The Five Nights at Freddy's series of games have been a hit since the beginning and the newest installment — Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location — refreshes the gameplay style but still brings the spookiness!

Unlike the previous games, Sister Location has you move around the game and complete certain tasks each of the five nights, all while avoiding the killer toys that go bump in the night.

The game excels at creating an atmosphere based on the sheer nervousness of the player, so don't be surprised if the hair on the back of your neck stands up while playing this game.

With two different endings, five nights of horror, and the baby death mini-game, there is more than enough spooky goodness here to justify the $2.99 price tag.

Into The Dead 2

Into the Dead 2 improves on just about every aspect of the first game, and delivers a solid and exciting gameplay experience.

Instead of being an endless runner where you're only competing to top your own high score, the game has added a narrative and some progression to the run and gun gameplay. The story is fairly simple: you play as a man named James who gets into a car accident in the middle of the road while trying to get back to his wife, Helen, and his daughter, Maggie. Of course, James is immediately swarmed by zombies forcing him to run and shoot his way to safety. Armed with a handgun, a walkie-talkie, and a strong desire to return home, James starts running through the hordes of zombies. While it may be a pretty simple story, the voice acting is surprisingly well done, and as I have been playing through the story I find myself invested in getting James back to his family.

Gameplay overall hasn't changed much from the first game, which is more of a blessing than a curse. You'll automatically run through the wilderness that's filled with zombies, needing to move left and right to avoid getting eaten alive or tapping on the screen to shoot your equipped weapon.

The addition of a story mode and a more prominent in-game progression scale has given the shoot-em-up zombie runner a breath of fresh air making it a delight to play. The visuals and sound are absolutely outstanding, and the game does an excellent job of really setting a tense and spooky tone.

All in all, Into the Dead 2 is a fantastic experience, and whether you're a fan of the prequel or new to the game, you should be able to enjoy this one for hours on end.

Free - Download Now

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

You may not think that a point-and-click adventure game could be spooky, but Telltale Games does an excellent job in crafting a narrative that is compelling and frightful.

Of course, just like all Telltale games, the choices you make throughout The Walking Dead: A New Frontier will have a direct effect on the outcome of the story, and if you have played the other games in The Walking Dead series, this story builds on that established world. That isn't to say that a new player can't jump right into A New Frontier and enjoy it, but it is slightly more satisfying if you've played the rest.

You can download the game and play the first episode for $4.99, but additional episodes are available via an in-app purchase.

Lost Within

Although Lost Within came out over two years ago, it's still one of the top-rated horror mobile games on the App Store and for a good reason.

Lost Within puts you in an abandoned asylum and tasks you with escaping, but of course you can't just walk out the door. Creatures, people, ghosts, something is roaming the halls of this creepy old building, and you'll need to fight, run, and hide your way to safety.

With plenty of jump scares, some solid graphics, and some robust gameplay mechanics, like crafting weapons from scrap materials, Lost Within is perfect for anyone looking for a good scare.

The School: White Day

If you are afraid of exam time in a couple of months, The School: White Day probably won't help settle your nerves.

This mobile edition of the 2001 PC cult classic takes place in South Korea, where a group of students is caught in their school after hours. Much like a lot of popular horror games, The School: White Day gives you no way to fight back. You'll only be able to run away from danger as you attempt to survive a student's worst nightmare.

The story is rather compelling and features seven different endings based on the choices the player makes, so there's even some replayability. Plus, the animation is pretty solid and if you like the Asian manga/anime art style, The School: White Day has plenty of it.

Year Walk

Loosely based on Swedish folklore, Year Walk is a very eerie game that blurs the line between natural and supernatural.

Set off into the dark woods where strange things roam the forest on a vision quest set in 19th century Sweden. You'll need to solve cryptic puzzles and listen in your search if you hope to see the future and finally discover if your true love truly loves you.

The game has quite a few tense moments throughout the story and will probably make you jump out of your seat once or twice. It also has a free companion app, which dives deeper into the folklore aspect of the game and explains the history behind the game's roots.

Haunted House Creator

The world of AR gaming is just getting started, and Haunted House Creator gives you the ability to turn your house into an AR haunted house full of werewolves, killer clowns, ghosts, and more.

Set up your house with invisible triggers that activate monsters that you can place anywhere. The monsters can be set to have several different behaviors when activated, including lurking, chasing, attacking, and popping out for a quick scare. When you're done setting up your house, get our friends and family to walk through your virtual world with their iPhone in hand and see how many of them you can scare!

This is a particularly fun little game you can play on or around Halloween that will most likely provide you with enough entertainment to justify its cost of less than a buck

What are your favorite games?

Let me know in the comments down below.