Best Hubs for the 12-inch MacBook

If you need more ports than the MacBook offers, add one of these hubs!
Apple's newest MacBook attempts to bridge the divide between larger, more cumbersome laptops and the iPad. In the process, Apple deemed it necessary to remove all ports other than the now-standard USB-C for charging, data transfer, and video output. If you're stuck with a lot of broken connections, you're going to need a hub.
Let's take a look at the best available hubs to get you back together.
Satechi Type-C 3-in-1 Hub
The Satechi Type-C is a streamlined, compact hub that uses its male USB-C connector to attach to your MacBook. The Satechi does not allow pass-through charging but offers:
- Three USB 3.0 ports
- An SD card reader
- A micro SD card reader
The Satechi hub sits flush with your MacBook, so care should be taken that it is not knocked around—damage could occur! The hub is available in three colors: gunmetal, gold, and silver for about $40.
Note that the Satechi hub is designed the same as the HyperDrive hub, although the HyperDrive hub allows pass-through charging.
Minix Neo-C Hub
The self-proclaimed "most advanced USB-C hub" is an attractive option. There are two basic options to choose from HDMI that offers up to 4K output or VGA that offers up to 1080p output. This is not the only decision to make. The Minix Neo-C Hub also comes in three colors (silver, space gray, and gold) to best match your new laptop.
Like most USB-C hubs, the Minix allows pass-through charging and offers:
- Two USB 3.0 ports
- A TF card reader
- An SD card reader
- A Gigabit Ethernet port
For those of you who still prefer a wired connection or who enjoy using a television in conjunction with your laptops, the Minix is a strong option that will cost you $89.
HyperDrive 5-in-1 Hub
HyperDrive's hub is designed specifically for the 12-inch MacBook. It allows pass-through charging through the USB-C port while offering:
- Two USB 3.0 ports
- An SDXC port
- A micro SDXC port
The HyperDrive hub is designed to sit flush with the MacBook, using its USB-C male connector as a fastener. For this reason, you should be careful when using the hub as damage can occur if it is knocked around. Choose from silver, space gray, or gold to match (or not!) your new MacBook.
Note that the HyperDrive hub is designed the same as the Satechi hub, although the Satechi hub does not allow pass-through charging. Plus, the HyperDrive hub is a tad more expensive, coming in at around $49.
OWC USB-C Dock
The deluxe version of MacBook hubs, the OWC dock does it all. Along with pass-through charging, the OWC dock offers 10 ports in total, including:
- Five USB 3.1 ports including two high-power charging ports and an extra USB-C port
- A Gigabit Ethernet port
- An SD card reader
- An HDMI port with 4K output
- Audio output port
Some might see 10 ports as overkill while others might see them as necessary. The OWC USB-C Dock comes in three colors: space gray, gold, and silver for arounf $150. The downside? For those on the go, transporting the OWC dock might be an issue, since other hubs fit right into your pocket. This dock is more suited for the top of a desk.
Your favorites?
Have a favorite hub not mentioned here? Let us know in the comments section below!
Updated June 2017: We've removed the Kugi 4 Port Hub because it has been discontinued.
Reader comments
Best Hubs for the 12-inch MacBook
I really like the Minix one for the integrated Ethernet port, but saw some reviews that make it a questionable buy: some have died, if you use the HDMI, it drops the USB 3.0 ports to 2.0 speeds, people have lost data with drives on the USB ports, and an Ethernet port is not native, so it requires a third-party driver. Not sure if I should wait for a second generation version, wait for them to tweak out the bugs, or just skip it altogether.
I use the Anker USB-C Ethernet hub which has 2 USB3 ports, a gigabit Ethernet port and pass through charging. It is about 4 inches long and is perfect for me since I need a wired connection in my corporate environment. It's light and fits great in my bag but I will probably also pick up the OWC dock for the office so I can connect anything my heart desires. Even though this MacBook only has 1-port it's perfect for me since I travel all the time!
Sent from the iMore App
"If you need more ports than the MacBook offers, add one of these hubs!"
If you need more seats than a motorcycle offers, add one of these sidecars! ... or buy a vehicle that already has the number of seats you need.
Obviously you don't get the point of neither motorcycles nor the MacBook
The Satechi, as linked, doesn't look like it offers passthrough charging. At least I couldn't find it on the product page.
This model Satechi looks like it does, however:
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019PHF9UY/ref=psdc_281413_t1_B015YRD8PC?tag=im...
It's about $15 more expensive than the one you linked to.
I found a similar one to the Satechi hub, however it has HDMI port which is handy for me, called the KADI Port, would love to see you guys review it, its designed for the Macbook 12 which is pretty cool