This humidity monitor is simple, but effective. It shows you the current humidity temperature in your room and displays the high and low range. It also gives you a glimpse into the past to show you the record high and low for the room. It's got a kickstand so you can set it up on your desk or nightstand and a magnet so you can mount it to any metal surface. It only costs $8.99. See at Amazon ThermoPro TP55

If you're looking for something with a little more pizzaze, but still inexpensive, the TP55 is larger (about the size of the standard house thermostat), has a touch screen with a few more display features, and lights up at night so you can read the numbers in the dark. It shows the current humidity with the high and low range, the record high and low, and predicts the upcoming humidity based on past trends so you can decide ahead of time whether to turn on the humidifier that night. It has a kickstand for tabletop use, a magnet so you can stick it on the fridge, and a wall mount so you can post it to any wall in the house for about $16. See at Amazon Elgato Eve Degree

If you're ready to invest in something with a lot more features that can really help control and regulate the humidity in the air, you should take a look at Elgato Eve Degree. It measures temperature, humidity, air pressure, climate trends, and more. It is HomeKit enabled to let you know when the humidity in the air is too high, too low, or just right. You can even check the climate in your house while your away so you can turn on or off other HomeKit connected devices. It's available on Amazon for about $60. See at Amazon If you're looking for the perfect humidifier to keep moisture in the air for your bedroom or office, theses are the best on the market. Philips Series 2000 Air Humidifier

Philips makes an evaporator humidifier specifically designed to keep the spread of bacteria as low as possible using an evaporation process that draws in the dry air and adds water to it. It has its own built-in humidity monitor that you can set to 40, 50, or 60%. It's great for bedrooms and nurseries and has a bedtime mode to keep the motor as quiet as possible while you sleep. It has two speeds and three timer settings so you can blast the air for just an hour, bring up the humidity in the room just a bit for four hours, or run the humidifier all night with the 8-hour timer. Philips' humidifier costs $170. See at Amazon Motorola Smart Humidifier

Motorola's smart humidifier is an evaporator style humidifier that you can access from your iPhone. It's got four speed settings and cool or warm mist and an on-board humidity monitor. It also has a timer that can be set for up to 12 hours and has a night light. It connects to your iPhone through Motorola's Hubble App, which lets you check the current humidity, turn the humidifier on, and set a timer without having to touch it. You can get Motorola's Smart Humidifier for $80. See at Amazon Renpho Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier

Renpho makes a bamboo style humidifier that looks great on your dresser and smells great in your bedroom. It uses ultrasonic technology to send a light mist throughout the air around you. It's designed to allow for essential oil to disperse through the mist, sending a nice, relaxing scent throughout your room. If you don't like adding smells to your humidifier, it still works great as a smart humidifier thanks to Alexa support. When you install the companion app, you can connect it to your Echo device and ask Alexa to turn it on or off for you. It's pretty and functional. The LED accent light can be changed to seven different colors. This essential oil diffuser and humidifier costs about $28. See at Amazon MistAire Cool Mist Humidifier