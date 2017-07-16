Great-quality sound, right in your ears!

In-ear headphones sometimes get a bad rap, but the truth is there are a lot of great in-ear headphones that are comfortable and sound fantastic.

If you're not a fan of carrying around big and bulky over-the-ear cans everywhere you go and prefer something a little more subtle, check out our favorite in-ear headphones!

RHA T10i

RHA could very well be a company you may have never heard of before, but it has been quietly making great headphones for years now.

The RHA T10i is made from stainless steel, which helps it stand out from the crowd, but does make it a little heavier than your standard in-ear headphones.

CNET was quick to mention how much it loved the style of the RHA T10i and the inclusion of the different acoustic filters which allow you to adjust the sound:

"The well-crafted, uniquely designed stainless-steel RHA T10i earbuds sound great and come with an abundance of accessories, including three sets of acoustic filters, 10 different eartips [sic] and a carrying case."

The RHA T10i also ships with an Apple-compatible inline mic and remote, so you'll always be able to control your tunes on the go with ease (Lightning adapter in-hand, of course). Although, all these features do pack a punch to your wallet. The RHA T10i starts at around $198.

Bose QuietComfort 20

Who says you need a giant bulky pair of over-the-ear headphones to enjoy noise-cancelling? The Bose QuietComfort 20 is great for a frequent traveler who wants to drown out the hustle and bustle of their commutes.

Starting at around $249, the Bose QuiteComfort 20 is a wired pair of earbuds that come with an Apple-compatible inline remote and a carrying case to help you keep track of them while you're traveling.

The Wirecutter did extensive testing on several pairs of noise-cancelling in-ear headphones and were very impressed with the Bose QuietComfort 20 performance.

"The Bose QuietComfort 20 offers significantly better noise reduction than any other set of in-ear headphones."

Jaybird X3

Jaybird has been making quality headphones for quite some time and the Jaybird X3's are no exception.

You can get a full week of workouts on a single charge and a quick 15 minutes of charging will get you a full hour at least. If you rely on your tunes to get you through a workout, check out the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds and enjoy.

PC Mag was more than satisfied with the overall quality of the headphones.

"Powerful audio performance with strong, rich bass and well-defined, bright highs. The gym-friendly Jaybird X3 wireless earphones deliver high-quality audio in a comfortable, secure-fitting design."

These headphones come in Blackout or Sparta (white) colors, and they're sweat- and rain-proof, so you can pour your heart and soul into every workout without worrying about frying them. Pricing starts around $100.

Apple AirPods

Apple's own AirPods have been designed with the iPhone user in mind and they will cost you $159.

Complete with Apple's W1 chip, AirPods can not only integrate with your iPhone more effectively than any other Bluetooth headphones, they also do connect to your phone with very little effort.

iMore's own Rene Ritchie did a comprehensive review of the AirPods and despite a few drawbacks he came away impressed.

"I'm now using AirPods for my workouts, when I'm driving, when I'm flying, when I'm out for walks — basically any time I need headphones. I've used them with my iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, and it's worked great with all of them."

The AirPods themselves will last about 5 hours on a charge, but the including carrying case holds a 24-hour charge as well, so you can charge your AirPods on-the-go when you're not using them

Plantronics BackBeat Fit

If minimalism and comfort are what you're after in a pair of in-ear headphones, then the Plantronics BackBeat Fit is for you. Instead of a flimsy headphone cable, these feature a sturdier rubber connection that keeps them secure on your head.

CNET was impressed with the overall feel and design of the headset,

"Plantronics BackBeat Fit is a lightweight wireless stereo headset (with integrated microphone) that features a sweatproof design and decent sound. It stays in your ears and most people should find it comfortable to wear."

The play controls are on the earbuds themselves, with a button for play/pause/skip and a button to answer and end calls. You get 8 hours of playtime, as well as your choice of blue, black, green, or red. Pricing starts around $79.

