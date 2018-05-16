Logitech Circle 2

Taking top honors for best indoor security camera over on The Wirecutter and maintaining a four-star rating on Amazon, the Logitech Circle 2 definitely had to make our list! Here's a little of what The Wirecutter had to say:

The Logitech Circle 2 camera was the easiest to set up, the most flexible to place, and the most intuitive to use of all the cameras we tested.

First and foremost, the Circle 2 gets bonus points in our hearts for its versatile nature — the little camera can work plugged in or it can run off the internal battery. That means it's never limited by a pesky cord (even the really, really long ones that come standard with most of the security cameras on our list).

The Circle features a 135-degree 1080p camera with up to 15 feet of night vision. It's also got a microphone and speaker, so you can listen to and talk with the device. Its unique, wall-mountable, magnetic base gives it a 360-degree pan and 110-degree tilt so you can set the camera's view juuuust right.

As for security footage, the Circle lets you tune into a live stream any time you wish and stores up to 24 hours of footage for free. For $9.99 a month, per camera, you can also get Logitech's person detection (filtering out non-person motion), 31 days of storage, activity zones (specific areas where the camera looks for motion), and special alert filters that cut back on the number of notifications you get for activity in your home.

Also, I just have to say this: The Logitech Circle 2 is kind of adorable. Many of the other cameras that make our list are very home security-esque; the Circle seems more friendly and inviting. I'd be more apt to install a Circle in a kid's room than many of the other cameras that make the list. It's also worth noting the company focused on making setup a breeze — the Circle is meant to be one of the easiest cameras to set up and get going.

Logitech recently announced a new $20 magnetic mount for the Logitech Circle 2. It makes placement about a thousand times easier, given that you can stick it on any magnetic surface inside or outside your home. It even comes with a metal plate that you can fasten to the wall inside your home.

If you're in the market for a portable, friendly, crystal-clear security camera that's simple to set up, the Logitech Circle 2 is worth your attention!