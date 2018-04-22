Earth Day is this Sunday, April 22nd, and that means you should probably spend the day reflecting about this beautiful rock we live on, what you do to help (and hurt it!), and how you can better aid in the preservation of our planet.

I personally like to follow a few Instagram accounts of people who spend their time photographing/cleaning up the planet while educating others on how to help do the same, but there are so many nature, travel, and photography accounts out there that it's hard to pick and choose which ones to scroll through this Earth Day to give you that extra little bit of motivation to reduce your carbon footprint (ps you can calculate your carbon footprint right here).

Here are 15 different accounts that'll have you falling in love with our planet all over again!