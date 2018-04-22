Earth Day is this Sunday, April 22nd, and that means you should probably spend the day reflecting about this beautiful rock we live on, what you do to help (and hurt it!), and how you can better aid in the preservation of our planet.
I personally like to follow a few Instagram accounts of people who spend their time photographing/cleaning up the planet while educating others on how to help do the same, but there are so many nature, travel, and photography accounts out there that it's hard to pick and choose which ones to scroll through this Earth Day to give you that extra little bit of motivation to reduce your carbon footprint (ps you can calculate your carbon footprint right here).
Here are 15 different accounts that'll have you falling in love with our planet all over again!
@natgeo photo by @stevewinterphoto Scarface gets breakfast, lunch and dinner! After 4 days of swimming and walking the aisles of his supermarket - the rivers and riverbanks of the Pantanal of Brazil he STEPS on a caiman - disappears underwater and explodes upwards out of the water and up the riverbank. Please join me for a very special Facebook Live event at 12 o’clock noon Tuesday Dec 19th (tomorrow) with Panthera Chief Scientist Dr. Alan Rabinowitz. Go to the Panthera Facebook page to join in the conversation! My photos are in the December issue of National Geographic Magazine in the feature story “The Shrinking Kingdom of the Jaguar” capture the beauty, might, and tenacity of jaguars in Brazil’s Pantanal region, where Panthera has helped restore a jaguar stronghold. Nat Geo Wild is airing an associated television special, “Jaguar vs. Croc,” during Big Cat Week. Alan and Steve will talk about the science, the culture, and the mystique of jaguars, as well as the threats facing them and what we need to do to protect them. Panthera jaguar biologist Allison Devlin, who has studied the Pantanal jaguars extensively and knows very well the intriguing “characters” Steve photographed for the story, will moderate the discussion. Check out the National Geographic story at http://on.natgeo.com/2iYCe86. Watch a clip of "Jaguar vs. Croc" at http://on.natgeo.com/2za6Xaq. All Nat Geo Wild Big Cat Week specials can be viewed on-demand and on the Nat Geo TV app (Apple TV, Roku, iOS phones and tablets, and Android phones). Join the Journey of the Jaguar, Panthera's three-year quest to travel the length of the Jaguar Corridor and ensure its long-term integrity for the preservation of the species at journeyofthejaguar.org. @natgeo @stevewinterphoto @pantheracats
Our oceans are full of junk and albatrosses searching for food often mistake floating plastic and rubber objects for fish or squid and swallow them. Why do they do that? Well, it’s hard to know what goes on inside the mind of an albatross, but I speculate that they are hardwired to swallow things that feel like fish or squid and plastic or rubber may not taste that different to a hungry albatross. After all, their feeding habits evolved long before there was any plastic junk out at sea. When you walk around an albatross colony you see the sad results. Many thousands of albatross chicks die every year because their parents feed them plastic instead of fish and it clogs up their intestines until they die. It’s heartbreaking to see their decaying corpses full of junk, but because this mortality occurs on remote oceanic islands, very few people know this is a problem, so we need to show and share what is going on. For this image I asked a British Antarctic Survey researcher on South Georgia’s Bird Island to unwrap a roll of plastic that had been regurgitated by a wandering albatross. Imagine what that would have done to the bird or its chick if it had unwound in their guts. Plastic pollution is a global problem, but there are local solutions. They start with banning single use plastic items from your own lifestyle and from your community and there are lots of campaigns gaining momentum that can effect change on a bigger scale. Check some of the hashtags and share this post. And follow us @FransLanting and @ChristineEckstrom for more stories about these amazing birds who deserve better than to die from plastic pollution. @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn @birdlife_insta @rspb_love_nature @plasticpollutes @sea_legacy #Albatross #Seabird #Naturelovers #Ocean #Birdphotography #YearoftheBird #Pollution #Plasticpollution #SouthGeorgiaIsland
I'm humbled and excited to have been nominated for a 2018 World Press Photo Award for my image "Dumpster Diver". One year ago I found this bald eagle scrounging for discarded meat behind a grocery store in Alaska. The photo placed in the top 3 for the Nature Singles category and will travel along with the work of 41 other photographers in over 100 exhibitions around the world. Winners are announced at the awards ceremony on April 12th in Amsterdam. So nice to be in good company among some of my favorites at National Geographic including @amivitale @jasperdoest @geosteinmetz and @thomaspeschak to name a few. Thank you World Press Photo and thanks to the editors that published the story @laurelsara and I made about the crazy eagle scene in Dutch Harbor last year especially @jackiecbates at @californiasunday who commissioned our Dirty Birds story. Also thanks to @wired @el_pais @natgeo @stern @zoomphotofestival @richardhellergallery @hartmanfineart @disjectapdx @zfotofest and many others that exhibited or published the work in the last year. #worldpressphoto @worldpressphoto #eagle #baldeagle #humananimals #aleutiandreams #alaska #dumpsterdiving #nature #documentary
A young orphaned orangutan chills on the lawn at BOS Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rescue Center. This orang is one of many victimized individuals in Borneo and Sumatra. The centre is home to around 600 orphaned and displaced orangs. Due to huge logging operations and the palm oil industry orangutans and their forests are still in constant jeopardy. The rescued orangutans at BOS eventually end up in the "Forest School" where they begin to develop the skills they need to survive once reintroduced into the wild. Climbing the trees and lianas and nest building are skills that they need to practice every day with help from the BOS staff. Photographed on assignment for @natgeo in Central Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo. #orangutan #conservation #BOS #nikonambassador #protectbiodiversity #savetherainforest #smart #wwf #instagood #pictureoftheday @natgeo @thephotosociety @irisalexandrov @alexandrovklumofficial
A man works in the 'chromium fields' of Kanpur, an area of the city that receives waste from nearby tanneries. ••• Kanpur is home to more than 300 tanneries, which treat various animals hides and skins, manufacturing them into a wide array of leather products including shoes, clothes, belts and bags. ••• As a result of this industry, an ecological and health crisis has slowly developed as pollution is widespread, now engulfing a city that has gained notoriety as being one of the most polluted in India. ••• More than 90 percent of the city's products are destined for markets in Europe and the United States. ••• #asia #india #kanpur #leather #fashion #pollution @pulitzercenter @natgeocreative
At the end of each year we like to look back on our most popular photos from the previous lap around the sun and share some stories behind them. #3 - Fire walker 🔥 While exploring the Santa Fe river in Florida, we convinced Waterlust ambassador @deepleigh to walk across a sunken log as if it were a tight rope. The water above, rich with tannins and sediment, creates an ominous look as if the water were on fire. We loved the resulting photo, but @nxteye took it to the next level with his animation!
Just across the state line from the Berdoza family are 88,000 agricultural wells tapping the Ogallala aquifer in the TX panhandle. The Berdoza family has been carrying water in 5 gallon buckets in the back of a pickup for FOUR YEARS. … they need to haul 105 gallons a day to meet their water needs and give their children bucket baths. @natgeo @natgeocreative @thephotosociety
An oldie but a goodie. Back in July of 2008 I was in Svalbard when while toodling around in our zodiacs we came across this. Other and cub (almost old enough to head off on her own). It was pretty far away and I didn't have the best lens.. but you do the best you can with what you have ... always. #polarbear #polarbearcub #arctic #tbt #svalbard #spitsbergen
Kahn: Kevin! Kevin! Kevin! Kevin: Yes Kahn Kahn: Take a picture of me looking off in the distance!! Kevin: Dude. Really? Kahn: Quick man! We're losing this precious light. Take the picture Kevin. Kevin: bu..... Kahn: TAKE THE PICTURE!!!!!!! Kevin: (click) Kahn: Love you man!!!! . . . #poser #kahn #blackleopard #savehabitat #savebigcats #sanctuary #rosettes #wildlife #beauty
River Baptism in Virginia. Members of The United House of Prayer for All People gathered at the mouth of the historic James River. I waded in up to my chest caught up in the moment. A more electric vibe I cannot remember. Yes I've published mostly retro pictures for the last couple of weeks simply because I'm forcing myself to dig them up. Normally I have an aversion to looking at my past work, yet I need to at least copy these and get them on the book layout wall even if I turn right around and reject them for the Family Drive book. I just need to see them all up in order to choose. See IG Stories.I'll be off to Vietnam in about 10 days for a very short shoot and then back to the layout wall. Two weeks of personal development workshops here at home also on the near horizon. See link in profile. I always think I'm going to take the summer off. Ha ha. How quickly the calendar fills. That's ok. It's all about pictures and stories and themes which are all about life and people I care for. Not a bad way to be too busy. Amen
I am often asked whether I get involved when I see a wild animal suffering or dying. As much as possible, I try and be a “fly on the wall” and not get involved in the natural process of life and death in the wild. But, to be fully transparent, of course I rescue wild animals from time to time. I have put eagles back in a tree after a big blow, pulled drowning baby elephant seals out of the surf zone and in this case, pulled this dying baby King Penguin chick out of this hole in the ice. At this stage of life, “Oakum Boys” cannot allow their downy feathers to get wet as it will prove fatal. It shook off the water and waddled back to the colony. As we move forward with @sea_legacy we will not be looking to rescue one animal at a time but to protect entire ecosystems through Marine Protected Areas. #MPA #nature #gratitude #wildlife #follow
