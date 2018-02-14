If you're someone who's fond of the classic look of the older Polaroid models, then it's 100% worth it to take a peek at the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2. The Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 is inspired by the original look of Polaroid's instant camera but with a number of modern upgrades. This particular instant camera works with all styles of i-Type and 600 film and is designed with a bright flash and a high-quality lens that aim to give you the clearest, cleanest photos possible. The protective outer polycarbonate shell means that the camera can stand an ever so slight bit of wear and tear (think tossing it in your purse during a night out with friends), but like with most film cameras, it's best to be careful and pick up a strap for around your neck to keep things secure and safe. You can pick up your very own Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 in classic white or vintage black for around $100. See at Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Chances are you've seen this adorable li'l guy on social media at some point in time: it's a super popular accessory amongst bloggers, the film is an Instagram Like magnet, and though it may seem toy-ish, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 definitely kicks butt and is an instant camera to be reckoned with. This $56 instant camera comes with a selfie mirror, so you can know exactly what you look like when you're snapping that uneditable film picture. It also comes with a close-up/macro-like attachment that makes shooting up to 35cm away possible. If you're someone who's worried about an instant camera potentially over-exposing or under-exposing a shot, then never fear, because the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 comes with a brightness adjustment dial and high-key mode, a setting that allows you to take a picture with a softer grain/more forgiving edit. You can pick from other shooting settings, like: Indoors, Night (F12.7)

Cloudy, Shade (F16)

Sunny, Slightly Cloudy (F22)

Sunny and bright (F32) If you're interesting in the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, you can pick up your new camera in vibrant, eye-catching colors like cobalt blue, ice blue, flamingo pink, lime green, and smokey white. You can check out one of the film options on Amazon. See at Amazon Fujifilm Instax Wide 300

Shoot, print, and show off like a pro with the highly rated Fujifilm Instax Wide 300. This instant camera comes with an automatic extending 95mm F14 lens with two focus zones that ensures a clear, well-contrasted printout, while the lens' close-up ability makes it perfect for snapping selfies and pics at parties. The Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 features an automatic flash when you're shooting in particularly low lighting and a focal zoom dial that allows you to have more control over what the final film print will look like, rather than just shooting blindly and helping for the best. One super great thing about the Fujifilm Instax Wide 300? The larger size of film, so you can fit more into your photos (unlike the super narrow Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 film). One downside is the size, as it is a lot larger and bulkier than other instant film cameras. You can grab your very own Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 for around $93, or you could pick it up with film for $108. See at Amazon Polaroid PIC-300

When you think of instant cameras, it's hard not to instantly think Polaroid. It's kind of like when you're thinking of tissue paper, but you say Kleenex, or when you think about a flying disk, you say Frisbee: so why not stick to the classics and take a peek at the Polaroid PIC-300?

As a slice of nostalgia, the Polaroid 300 does an excellent job of reminding us of the joys of instant photography even if the price per print is enough to make most cringe. (CNET)

The Polaroid PIC-300 is a super portable instant camera that snaps business card-sized colored photos and prints them instantly. Four different settings allow you to capture the clearest print possible, while the Zink (zero ink) paper allows you to shoot without ever refilling a messy ink cartridge ever again. Each and every photo printed with your Polaroid PIC-300 is a sticker, and you get 10 film sheets per pack. With the Polaroid PIC-300, you also get a wrist strap and 4 AA batteries, so you never have to worry about stopping to charge your camera after each and every single shoot. You can pick up the Polaroid PIC-300 in colors like red, black, blue, and purple, and depending on the color you go for, you'll be spending between $67 to $78. Or you could always pick up the Instant Camera Gift Bundle for around $120 which includes the camera, 10 sheets of film, 9 colorful sticker sets, a Polaroid travel pouch, twin tip markers, hanging frames, a photo album for your printouts, and so much more. See at Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 90

What's more trendy than little, adorable Polaroid-like pictures of you and your pals at the trendiest sushi burrito place/gourmet ice cream parlour/craft beer maker? Adorable, little Polaroid-like pictures of you and your friends shot on the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera. (6 Perfect Gifts for Social Media Lovers, iMore)

Not only is this instant camera incredibly stylish and sleek looking (think one of those old 1940s film camera from Hollywood romance movies), but the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 is an incredible photography tool and accessory that'll have you reaching for it whenever you're headed out of the house. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 is designed to automatically detect the brightness of your surrounding and adjust according to how dark or light it is in order to give you the perfect printout. A super cool double exposure mode means that two images are taken one after the other and are produced on one film sheet by lightly pressing the shutter twice, giving you the ability to experiment and play with lighting; something that's relatively difficult to do with an instant camera. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 also has a macro mode for short distance photography as close as 30-60cm, while a nifty kids mode is perfect for photography moving subjects like kids, pets, sports, parties, and so much more! You can pick up the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 in a classic caramel brown color for around $128, or a sleek black and silver finish for around $123 (and if you really want to stick to that vintage vibe, check out the monochrome film for around $9). See at Amazon Polaroid Snap

Add a little pop, skip, and snap in your photography routine with the vibrant and kick-butt Polaroid Snap!

The Polaroid Snap is an instant camera that's equal parts past and present, with a nostalgic trick -- printing actual photos — that your phone's camera can't duplicate. (CNET)