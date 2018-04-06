One more thing: There's an 8qt version if your family is a little bigger than most, or if you frequently cook for groups.

Designed for meal crafting in family units of 4-6 people, the 6qt Instant Pot Ultra is the perfect middle ground of features and capacity for people who want a multipurpose gadget in the kitchen. This version of the Instant Pot has updated sensors to better regulate heat and power, as well as a new dial-based UI for easily tweaking preset functions to serve your needs. While all Instant Pot designs focus on ease of use, the Ultra series really stands out as being especially functional for pros and beginners alike.

Why the Instant Pot Ultra is the best

Instant Pot users love their purchases because it's a simple, effective way to cook a lot of things that are otherwise fairly complicated to get right. The options on the front panel of an Instant Pot work like presets on a microwave, only instead of popcorn you can get perfectly prepared rice or hard-boiled eggs much faster than you'd be able to on the stove. These set-and-forget settings for a wide variety of options make it very easy to do a ton in a single appliance, and if that's something you think you might enjoy the Ultra version of the Instant Pot will make you even happier.

While every Instant Pot has friendly buttons on the front for lots of recipes, Instant Pot Ultra turned the interface into a simple dial with lots of extra options. You can quickly set a delay on whatever you want to cook, flip through multiple cooking options with ease, and not need to worry about any one button becoming damaged over time. This front panel also has a nice blue light to it, making it easier to see the remaining time from across the room no matter what the lighting is. The whole front panel is generally more user friendly.

This updated version of the Instant Pot also has new sensors for keeping an eye on the internal temperature, which is important for both longer cook sessions and keeping everything you made warm before you serve it. These sensors do a much better job keeping rice from being stuck to the bottom of the inner tray, for example, and can keep anything you make the perfect temperature for hours.

While all Instant Pot versions offer a fast, convenient way to explore lots of new types of cooking, the Ultra is the best all-around version of this experience.