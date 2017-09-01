What is the best iPad or iPad Pro deal available right now? Let's take a look at where you can score the biggest savings!

Want to pick up an iPad or iPad Pro but don't want to pay full price for it? There are always deals at various retailers. Some of them offer discounts, while others offer gift cards or accessories with your purchase to sweeten the deal. Keeping up with all of the deals around the web can be a pain as they change weekly, but we've got you covered with the best deals you can find in September 2017.

Here are the best iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro deals that you can find right now!

iPad

In simplifying its iPad lineup, Apple announced an all-new 9.7-inch iPad. It features Apple's A9 chip, an 8MP rear camera, and comes in 32GB or 128GB. Sadly, there is no Rose Gold variant of the 2017 iPad, which left some people pretty sad.

iPad mini

If you aren't looking for a big display, and would rather have something smaller, the iPad mini 4 is the option for you. This tablet is almost pocketable, making it super easy to carry it around everywhere you go.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro has become more popular in recent months, and with Apple introducing a 120Hz display for the 10.5-inch version, people have become very interested. From its sweet Pro Motion display to Apple's A1-X Fusion chip to deliver extra power, there is a lot to be desired here. The current lineup includes a 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch version, with the 9.7-inch now becoming retired.

Your favorite deal?

Have you spotted another deal that isn't mentioned here? If so, be sure to let us know what the deal offers and where to get it so that others can take advantage of it as well!