The iPrep has a compact design that can fit almost anywhere you need it to go. The stand folds down when it's not in use, making it easy to store out of the way when it's time for you to clean up. This stand has four different viewing angles, meaning you can always find a comfortable position to flip through your virtual cookbooks. Plus, there's a stylus so you don't have to worry about touching your iPad screen when your hands are covered in dinner. The iPrep is made out of a hard plastic that is easy to clean and has a rubber base — you don't have to worry about it sliding around on your slippery counter tops. This stand will work with all iPads and will only cost you about $17. See at Amazon CTA Digital kitchen mount stand

If you have limited counter space, or are worried about spilling that boiling pasta water all of your iPad, CTA Digital's kitchen mount stand is a perfect fit. It comes with all the hardware you need for mounting it to a wall or under your top row of kitchen cabinets, so it's never in your way. The mount has multiple pivot points, making it very easy to move your iPad into multiple different positions and angles so you're never uncomfortable when looking at the screen. When you aren't using the stand, it folds up to lay as flat as possible against the wall or base of the cabinet. Because of it's easily adjustable clips, the CTA Digital kitchen mount is compatible with all iPads and costs around $27. See at Amazon Wooden iPad stand

If you are looking for something that is one of a kind and will really stand out in your kitchen, this wooden stand we found on Etsy may be the one for you. These stands are hand-crafted, meaning no two are exactly alike, so you will always be able to say you have a unique piece in your kitchen and it only cost about $40! The wooden stand has two different positions it can lock into and will easily accommodate any iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, so you can always be as comfortable as possible when you using it. The bottom of the stand has four silicone pads that prevent the wooden structure from sliding around — no need to worry about scratching your countertops. See at Etsy Stump stand

An iPad stand for the minimalist's heart, the Stump stand is a simple yet effective iPad stand that can easily fit anywhere you need it and only cost about $25. It's made out of a rubber-like material that will grip to your kitchen countertops so you don't have to worry about it sliding around while you are cooking or cleaning. The Stump allows you to view any generation of iPad from three different angles and can support portrait and landscape mode, so whether it's recipes or movies you watch in your kitchen your iPad will always be in a comfortable position. See at Amazon CTA Digital adjustable bamboo kitchen stand