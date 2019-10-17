Best iPad for Playing Apple Arcade iMore 2019

Apple Arcade offers unlimited access to over 100 unique games across all your Apple products, including Mac, iPhone, Apple TV, and of course, iPad. When it comes to finding the perfect Apple tablet to play all those games, we recommend the iPad Air (2019). It offers terrific internals at a price that's right. There are other options, however, which we've included below.

Earlier this year, Apple surprised many by introducing the first new iPad Air in nearly five years. With this third-generation iPad Air, Apple also resurrected the 10.5-inch display size previously found on the smaller of the two discontinued 2017 iPad Pro models. The iPad Air (2019) is a slight step up from the iPad (2019), which was released a few months later. With this model, you get a larger display (10.5-inches versus 10.2-inches), an advanced chip, and more available storage. Unlike the iPad (2019), the iPad Air (2019) has a fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating, which makes it perfect for gaming. The only downside? Being better means you'll pay more for the iPad Air (2019). Pros: Better storage

Latest internals

Screen with anti-reflective coating

Small size means it's more portable Cons: Pricier compared to iPad (2019)

Best Overall iPad Air (2019) Do you feel it? Apple's newest iPad Air is packed full of features and enhancements and comes highly recommended for gamers. From $499 at Apple

Runner-up: iPad (2019)

With the introduction of the seventh-generation iPad, Apple changed the size of its standard tablet for the first time. The iPad (2019) measures 10.2 inches across versus the 9.7 inches found on older models. The extra real estate is ideally suited for Apple Arcade games. In the iPad (2019), you receive many of the same features found on our top pick for less. Highlighted features include Apple Pencil (1st generation) support, Smart Keyboard and Bluetooth keyboard support, and much more. The biggest drawback to selecting the iPad (2019) over the iPad Air (2019) is the older chip, the A10 Fusion fourth-generation chip instead of the A12 Bionic chip. The difference could influence the speed of some Apple Arcade games. Another consideration is the storage available. The iPad (2019) maxes out at 128GB versus 256GB on our top model. Pros: Excellent price

At the iPad's new signature display size

Supports Apple Pencil Cons: Limited storage options

Older internals could slow games

Runner-up iPad (2019) Great price, newest iPad You'll save some cash buying this iPad model, which features a new, large display size. From $329 at Apple

Best Premium: 11-inch iPad Pro (2018)

If you're a professional who also likes to play games, you can't go wrong with the 11-inch iPad Pro. Inside, you'll find a blazing-fast A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine and embedded M12 coprocessor. There's also a speedy USB-C port for quick charging. The larger display is certain to make games pop. The 11-inch iPad Pro is expensive, however, ranging in price from $799 to $1,699. Plus, it's one of the oldest models currently on the market, which means it could soon get replaced by something newer. Pros: Easy to travel

Includes Face ID, Apple Pencil support

Largest display Cons: Perhaps overkill for gaming only

Replacement coming soon?

Best Premium 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) Brillant choice When you want the best specs you can buy, this is the iPad you should consider. From $799 at Apple

Best for Portability: iPad mini (2019)

On the day Apple revealed the third-generation iPad Air, it also introduced the first new iPad mini since 2015. Weighing just 0.68 pounds, the iPad mini (2019) includes nearly everything you can find on the latest iPad Air, but in a smaller body. The 7.9-inch tablet has the same A12 chip for better performance, a True Tone display, first-generation Apple Pencil support, and also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities. Don't confuse a smaller screen size with spending less, however. If you're looking for a 7.9-inch iPad, it's the only game in town. Expect to pay around $100 less than the equivalent iPad Air (2019) and $70 more than the iPad (2019). Pros: Much like the iPad Air (2019), but with a smaller display

Easier to carry than other models

Storage up to 256GB Cons: Pricey for its size

Too small?