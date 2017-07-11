With a good stand, an iPad you can upgrade your POS system in no time flat!

Whether you're thinking about opening a small business or you're just looking to upgrade your current POS system, you might consider switching to iPad! Many businesses have combined services like Square and PayPal with a couple iPads to create a POS system that's cost effective, futuristic, and a little fun. If you'd like to get an iPad-based POS system up and running, you're going to need a good stand. We've put together a list of some of the best!

Square Stand for iPad

The $162 Square Stand for iPad is pretty much the quintessential POS stand for iPad. It transforms an iPad into a full-featured point-of-sale device that accepts contactless payments, chip payments, and swipes. Customers can swipe their card using the stand itself or pay via chip and NFC using the included Square contactless and chip reader + Dock for Square Reader.

Using the free Square Point of Sale app, you can collect customer feedback and send digital receipts, calculate taxes and discounts, accept tips, create sales reports and employee logins, manage inventory, store customer cards, and track sales across payment types (magstrip cards, chip cards, NFC, cash, checks, and gift cards).

The glossy white stand supports the following iPad models:

iPad (5th generation, 2017)

iPad Pro 9.7"

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 4

It also features a security kit for securing your POS system to a surface so you can be less worried about someone running off with your iPad-slash-cash-register. Need to add a cash drawer or bar code scanner? No problem! Square sells several compatible accessories including a cash drawer, receipt printer, bar code scanner, and kitchen printer.

CTA Digital Anti-Theft Security Case with POS Stand

The $33 CTA Digital Anti-Theft Security Case with POS Stand has a long name but a low price. Buy a $49 Square Contactless and Chip Reader, pair it with your iPad, stick it in this stand, download Square Point of Sale, and suddenly you're open for business!

The stand features a lockable case and a metal stand that can be fastened to a table or other surface as well as a security cable lock and key. If you need to be able to adjust your POS system, this case and stand rotates 180 degrees and tilts for landscape and portrait viewing.

The lockable case supports the following iPad models:

iPad (5th generation, 2017)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

Logi BASE Charging Stand with Smart Connector for iPad Pro

The $100 Logi BASE Charging Stand with Smart Connector is built for iPad Pro. It's one of the only non-Apple accessories that works with iPad Pro's Smart Connector, keeping it charged while in use throughout the day. It's worth noting the Logi BASE doesn't offer a method for securing your iPad. If you're worried about theft, you're going to want to get a security cable to go along with this POS stand.

The good thing about the Logi BASE is there won't be any pesky cables jutting out of the side of your iPad Pro while it's in use, although the Smart Connector means the iPad will have to stay in landscape mode. The Logi BASE isn't for ever POS system, but it's perfect for a small business that needs to make use of its iPad for other tasks. You can easily drop the iPad into the Logi BASE when it's time to process a transaction and lift it away again when you need to use it elsewhere.

If you snag a $49 Square Contactless and Chip Reader, pair it with your iPad Pro, and download Square Point of Sale, you can be up and running in no time.

Thoughts?

Do you run your small business's transactions from an iPad POS system? Are you thinking about it? Any stands or POS systems you'd add to the list? Share all your thoughts, comments, and ideas in the comments below. We love to hear from you!