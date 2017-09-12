The best iPhone 8 cases so far

Some of the best iPhone 8 cases that you can get are already available … for the iPhone 7.

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 8, and as you might have heard, cases for the iPhone 7 are going to fit it! That's great news, because there are already a number of excellent cases out there for the iPhone 7, and while new cases will undoubtedly trickle in over the next several weeks and months, it's good to know that there are already tried and true products you can use to protect your new iPhone 8.

Here are some of the best cases you can get for your iPhone 8 right now.

Apple iPhone 8 Silicone Case

Apple's own silicone case offers no-frills protection for you new iPhone, and with the announcement of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, it now comes in a number of new beautiful colors. If offers a comfortable feel in your hand and the silicone should keep your iPhone from slipping out of your hand.

Should you lose your grip on your iPhone, the case should offer enough protection to help your phone survive short falls. The case also provides protection against everyday wear and tear like scratches, dirt, and grime.

You can get the Apple Silicone Case for $35 directly from Apple.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S

Spigen is known for its great cases, and the Ultra Hybrid S is no exception. Made from polycarbonate with sturdy but flexible TPU around the edges, the Ultra Hybrid S offers protection without extreme rigidity.

For those that like to watch videos on their phones, the Ultra Hybrid S features a built-in stand that pops out from the back to keep your iPhone upright at a comfortable viewing angle. The stand also isn't very thick, letting the Ultra Hybrid S add this functionality while keeping your iPhone from bulking up.

And because the Ultra Hybrid S is clear you'll still be able to admire the front and glass back on your new iPhone 8 while keeping your phone protected.

You'll find the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S over at Amazon starting at $12.99.

Otterbox Defender series

Otterbox is one of the biggest names in cases, and the Defender series offers excellent protection when you need to keep your iPhone safe and secure. If you're worried about shattering your new iPhone into tiny bits, you definitely want to consider this case.

The Otterbox Defender series offers four layers of protection against all sorts of damage. There's a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches on your phone's screen, a foam buffer that keeps the screen protector from rubbing against the glass, a shock-absorbing shell, to protect the rest of the phone, and the outer shell that keeps out dust and dirt, even sealing the lighting port.

You can get an Otterbox Defender series case directly from Otterbox for $59.90.

Mujjo Leather Wallet case

If you like to carry around your credit cards in your iPhone case, Mujjo has a great option for you. The Leather Wallet case is simple, yet stylish, offering decent protection to your phone, as well as quick access to your credit card, ID, and more. There's also a slightly raised bezel to provide a modicum of screen protection.

The Mujjo Leather Wallet case comes in a classic tanned leather, along with black and gray options. You can pickup the Mujjo Leather Wallet is available at Amazon for $36.08.

Speck Presidio

If you want a protective case that doesn't diminish the aesthetic of your iPhone 8 color choice, Speck's Presidio case is a clear choice. The case provides a solid layer of protection that is designed to take impact to the phone, and it won't yellow over time, so it will remain crystal clear.

The case has a scratch-resistant coating that ensures that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the cutouts make accessing your ports a breeze. You'll find the Speck Presidio on Amazon for $23.68.

totallee Scarf

Maybe you're not worried about drops. Maybe you just want something that will keep your new iPhone 8 from getting scratched up. That's where the Scarf from totallee comes in.

A super-thin case, the Scarf fits your iPhone like a glove. It might not be the most protective case out there, but it offers impressive style, with a striking, ultra-thin design and a wide variety of colorful options. The case is also translucent, letting the iPhone and Apple logos come through on the back of your device.

You can pick up the Scarf on Amazon for $17.99.

