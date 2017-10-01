Best iPhone 8 Deals for October 2017

Don't pay more than you have to for your new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.
Passing on the iPhone X and going iPhone 8 this year? Whether you are looking to go with the smaller one or upgrade to the Plus version, you won't want to pay more for it than you have to. Whether you are looking to finance the phone or trade in something that you have around the house, it's hard to know if you got the best deal. We've taken the time to look at all the deals, and round them up in one place for you.
Here are the best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals that you can find right now!
iPhone 8
Not everyone is looking for a huge display on their phone, and some people just prefer the feel of a smaller phone. With the iPhone 8, Apple has consolidated its offerings a bit, and is now only offering two storage capacity options and three color options. The 64GB version starts at $699 and the 256GB jumps up to $849. It comes in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray this year. If you're ready to make the purchase, you'll want to check these deals first.
- Apple offers 24 months of special financing - If you don't want to get a carrier involved, you can finance the phone directly from Apple or use the iPhone Upgrade Program to pay it over time.
- Best Buy offers a second iPhone for free when you finance one - This is actually just one of the three offers from Best Buy, and it applies to AT&T customers. Verizon customers can save up to $300 on the cost of a new iPhone 8 with a trade in, and Sprint customers who trade a phone in can get up to 50% off the new iPhone.
- Verizon is offering up to $300 off with trade-in - You'll need to trade in your current phone to get this offer, and move over to Verizon's latest Unlimited plan. The $300 is with select trades only, so be sure to see all the details at Verizon.
- T-Mobile offers $300 off - This offer is very similar to the one from Verizon, and but doesn't require changing your plan. You'll receive bill credits for 24 months which total the $300.
- AT&T offers up to $300 in credits with iPhone 7 Plus trade-in - Most phones that you would actually trade in are worth $200 in credits, but if you are looking to give up your 7 Plus, AT&T will give you $300 in credit.
iPhone 8 Plus
Dual cameras. Larger display. Bigger battery. There are a bunch of advantages to going with the Plus version, but you have to be willing to pay the extra to get it all. The difference between the two models remains at $100, which means the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799, and the 256GB variant retails for $949. Want to cut that number down a bit? Here's how you can.
- Verizon is offering up to $300 off with trade-in - You'll need to trade in your current phone to get this offer, and move over to Verizon's latest Unlimited plan. The $300 is with select trades only, so be sure to see all the details at Verizon.
- Best Buy offers up to $300 off with eligible trade-in - This is actually just one of the three offers from Best Buy, and it applies to Verizon customers. AT&T customers can participate in a BOGO offer, and Sprint customers who trade a phone in can get up to 50% off the new iPhone.
- AT&T offers up to $300 in credits with iPhone 7 Plus trade-in - Most phones that you would actually trade in are worth $200 in credits, but if you are looking to give up your 7 Plus, AT&T will give you $300 in credit.
- T-Mobile offers $300 off - This offer is very similar to the one from Verizon, and but doesn't require changing your plan. You'll receive bill credits for 24 months which total the $300.
- Sprint will give you an iPhone 8 for $0 a month - You have to have an eligible trade-in and sign up for Sprint Flex, but how much better than $0.00 a month can you really get?
- Apple offers 24 months of special financing - If you don't want to get a carrier involved, you can finance the phone directly from Apple or use the iPhone Upgrade Program to pay it over time.
Your favorite deal?
Have you spotted another deal that isn't mentioned here? If so, be sure to let us know what the deal offers and where to get it so that others can take advantage of it as well!
