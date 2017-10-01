Best iPhone 8 Deals for October 2017

Don't pay more than you have to for your new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

Passing on the iPhone X and going iPhone 8 this year? Whether you are looking to go with the smaller one or upgrade to the Plus version, you won't want to pay more for it than you have to. Whether you are looking to finance the phone or trade in something that you have around the house, it's hard to know if you got the best deal. We've taken the time to look at all the deals, and round them up in one place for you.

Here are the best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus deals that you can find right now!

iPhone 8

Not everyone is looking for a huge display on their phone, and some people just prefer the feel of a smaller phone. With the iPhone 8, Apple has consolidated its offerings a bit, and is now only offering two storage capacity options and three color options. The 64GB version starts at $699 and the 256GB jumps up to $849. It comes in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray this year. If you're ready to make the purchase, you'll want to check these deals first.





iPhone 8 Plus

Dual cameras. Larger display. Bigger battery. There are a bunch of advantages to going with the Plus version, but you have to be willing to pay the extra to get it all. The difference between the two models remains at $100, which means the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799, and the 256GB variant retails for $949. Want to cut that number down a bit? Here's how you can.





Your favorite deal?

Have you spotted another deal that isn't mentioned here? If so, be sure to let us know what the deal offers and where to get it so that others can take advantage of it as well!