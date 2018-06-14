Although E3 is mostly filled with console and PC news, the big studios are starting to pay attention to mobile gaming. Lucky for us, that means companies like EA, Bethesda, and others are launching new mobile games. I Here are all the new mobile games announced at E3 2018 and some other important news about some exciting games! Command and Conquer Rivals

Command & Conquer Rivals was announced at EA Play 2018 and is a free-to-play mobile game on its way to Android. Though it borrows many elements (including the name) from the original real-time strategy Command & Conquer series, Command & Conquer Rivals brings a convenient, handheld spin to keep matches fast-paced. Command & Conquer: Rivals pits two teams against one another on a battlefield of hexagons. Each side has a base, with the goal of the match being to destroy your opponent's base before they destroy yours. You can send troops to attack it, but they won't make much of a dent. Your goal instead is to capture a large missile in the center of the map before it fires. If your team owns the missile when it's ready to launch, you'll blast your opponent's base with it. Two missile hits will secure the match. Although no official release date was announced, you can head over to the Command and Conquer website, and pre-register to get in on the alpha version of the game! The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Although there's no denying that Fallout 76 was the highlight of Bethesda's E3 conference, one of the most surprising announcements came in the form of The Elder Scrolls: Blades. Elder Scrolls Blades is a first-person RPG adventure in which you play as a member of the Blades, "the empire's top agents". According to Bethesda's Todd Howard, the game will see you coming back from a mission only to find your home completely destroyed. In your quest to find out who's responsible for this destruction, you'll be sent off into exile and go through dungeons that are both procedurally generated and pre-created by Bethesda. Despite being a mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is said to have "console-quality graphics" and offer players a variety of ways to interact with everything. You can move your character by tapping on the screen or use virtual joysticks, combat is "all-new" and "follows your specific movements and timings", and a "town-building" mode in Blades will allow you to create/manage your own village. You can play Blades by holding your phone horizontally like most games of its nature, but Bethesda is also letting you go through the whole thing with your phone in portrait mode. The Elder Scrolls: Blades will later make its way to PCs, consoles, and VR headsets, but it'll first launch as a mobile title for iOS and Android in the fall. Read:How to pre-register for The Elder Scrolls: Blades Gears Pop

Alongside Gears of War 5, Microsoft also used its E3 conference to announce a new mobile spin-off game in the series — Gears Pop! Microsoft partnered with Funko to create Gears Pop!, and as the title suggests, you'll play the game as Funko Pop! versions of popular Gears of War characters. I'm not a Gears fan myself, but it's awesome seeing Funko's Pop! figures coming to life in the short teaser trailer we got. There's still a lot we don't know about Gears Pop!, but Microsoft has confirmed it'll be available for Android and iOS at some point in 2019. Other news The Elder Scrolls: Legends

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is Bethesda's CCG (card collectible game) that has gained a pretty huge following since it first launched last year for the iPad and at E3 2018 Bethesda announced its next major update isn't too far away. With brand new cards to collect and battle with, plus an all-new story for campaign mode. The company even announced it would have versions for the PS4 and Xbox launching later this year, Fallout Shelter