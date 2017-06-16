Which iPhone apps are like Microsoft Office?

If your work is document-heavy or you're a student who constantly needs to be able to view and edit your work, then you'll need a top-notch word processor and maybe even a spreadsheet maker and a place to store it all.

If you're used to the Microsoft Office suite of apps, then check these out for your iPhone.

iWork: Pages, Keynote, Numbers

The iWork suite of apps comes free and baked-in as of iOS 10 and features Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. There's your word processor, your spreadsheet maker, and presentation app, respectively.

You can view and edit documents in each app, thanks to iCloud, and, as of iOS 10, you can actually collaborate with other users on live documents, so you can all edit and read in real time.

If you're used to Office, this may take some getting used to, but all the basic tools are there and you'll be able to view all of your documents on all of your devices.

Microsoft Office apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint

If you love Microsoft Office, then just get the real thing on your iPhone. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the rest of the Office suite is available for iPhone. All the tools are baked in and everything is formatted perfectly for your mobile screen.

You can pretty much do everything on your iPhone that you can do on a computer, including complex formulas, writing full papers, creating slideshows, and more, with images, music, and the works.

If you're used to Microsoft Office and love the apps that come along with it, then there's no reason not to have them on your iPhone as well. Keep in mind that you need a Microsoft ID to sync things across devices. You can also upgrade to Office 365 right in the apps, for a subscription fee.

OneDrive

OneDrive is Microsoft's cloud storage service. If you don't necessarily need to view and edit documents or you want a place to store everything at once, OneDrive is a great spot to do it. You get 5GB of storage for free, and after that you have to pay $2 per month and up for 50GB to 5TB.

In OneDrive, you can view documents and have limited editing powers. You can also store photos, videos, and other files, and you can share it all. If you like to keep things in the Microsoft family, then definitely check out OneDrive.

OfficeSuite

Not to be confused with the Microsoft Office suite, OfficeSuite is billed as the "complete mobile office". It's fully compatible with all Microsoft file formats and even supports .RTF, .TXT, .LOG, .CSV and more.

You can create and edit your own documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs, and by upgrading to premium, you can get a ton of new fonts, password-protect your files, export to other file formats, edit PDFs, and more.

If you're looking for a total alternative to Microsoft Office or just an app that can work in tandem with it, then check it out.

Polaris Office

Polaris Office is for viewing and editing documents, PDFs, presentations, and spreadsheets, and is fully compatible with all Microsoft file formats. You can sync things across all of your devices, and Polaris even adds some creative flourishes, like the ability to handwrite and draw. You can also insert photos and videos straight from your iPhone.

In-app purchases are available for removing ads and premium features. If you're making your way through Office alternatives, Polaris is a great one to try.

Documents 6

Documents is an app for just that. You can read, view, listen to, and annotate all types of documents, including PDFs. Documents is all about convenience, so you can search through files, even PDFs. Developer Readdle Inc. bills it as the "Finder for iOS you've always wanted".

You can connect all of your cloud services to Documents, including iCloud, and you can set up two-way sync in specific folders so that files automatically upload. The nice part about Documents is that it's completely free — no in-app purchases to upgrade to premium or any of that stuff.

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive

If you're at all into Google's ecosystem and happen to love your Google Drive storage, then using Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides (if you have to) is a no-brainer. Though Docs isn't as robust as Microsoft Word, it's still a great word processor that lets you add photos, tables, and much more. Sheets is likewise not as robust as Excel, but you can still create spreadsheets based on complex formulas, and the best part is that it's super easy to sync things across all of your devices, since it's instant. You can log into a web browser or use the corresponding app wherever you go.

Slides does fall short of PowerPoint or Keynote, but it'll work in a pinch if you need to whip up a presentation.

These apps are free and you get 15GB of free storage in your Google Drive, where you can store just about anything you want.

If you're looking for an Office alternative along with one of (if not *the) best iCloud alternatives around, then Google's apps are a great solution.

Your favorites?

Do you have a favorite Office-style app for iPhone? Sound off in the comments below and let us know why it works for you.