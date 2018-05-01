Have you ever tried to record something with your iPhone — even if you have a nifty phone case with a stand — and have had a hard time getting an angle that isn't hideous?
Maybe you've wanted to charge your iPhone and keep the screen visible instead of flat-down on your bedside table just in case you're waiting for an important call, or maybe you've just needed a tool that helps you angle your iPhone as you watch YouTube videos while you put on makeup or get ready for a night out or have a bath on a Friday night.
Regardless of what you need a phone arm or a holder for, having one at home, at the office (or even in places like the bathroom!) can be practical, fun, and convenient!
Here are some of the best iPhone arms and holders available out there.
Benks Cell Phone Holder
Looking for a flexible arm that'll keep your iPhone secure while still allowing you to warp and twist it at any angle? Then take a peek at the Benks Cell Phone Holder.
This $16 arm is designed to fit devices as big as an iPhone X, while the 360-degree rotating clamp allows you secure the phone almost anywhere — even in your car for convenience while you're driving!
The base is designed with an anti-slip pad, so you can clamp and secure it to most surfaces without worrying about it falling off. You can only get the Benks Cell Phone Holder in white.
Feelpower Cell Phone Tablet Clip Holder
Feel the power with the Feelpower Cell Phone Tablet Clip Holder (see what I did there?) and keep your iPhone suspended and safe in place with this arm!
Not only does this particular holder work for securing your iPhone, but it's also terrific for holding a number of different tablet sizes: the Feelpower Cell Phone Tablet Clip Holder can expand up to 7.9 inches!
This particular holder is fantastic for watching movies or filming live streams because of its 360-degree rotation and tight clamp that can extend up to 80mm, so you can attach it to most surfaces.
You can pick up your very own Feelpower Cell Phone Tablet Clip Holder for $13. It only comes in one color, which is black.
LOPDA Cell Phone Lazy Bracket Clip Holder
If you're looking for an iPhone arm or holder that's a little bit longer so you can effortlessly watch movies in the tub, angle your iPhone in the car, or record your latest Snapchat rant in bed, then it might be worth it to take a look at the LOPDA Cell Phone Lazy Bracket Clip Holder.
This 52-inch long holder can hold devices that are up to 10.6-inches wide, while the clamp can fit up to a whopping 3.14-inches.
The arm on the LOPDA Cell Phone Lazy Bracket Clip Holder is durable and secure, promising minimal vibrations as you watch your videos, shoot some footage, or record live using the holder.
You can grab the LOPDA Cell Phone Lazy Bracket Clip Holder for $20. It only comes in one color: white.
WEIFAN Flexible Phone Stand with Clamp Mount
Keep your iPhone mounted, secure, and ready to roll with the WEIFAN Flexible Phone Stand with Clamp Mount!
This $13 iPhone arm can open up to 3.4-inches wide, making it the perfect tool for using alongside your iPhone. The soft rubber mat keeps your phone safe, while the 360-degree rotating head makes finding your perfect angle as simple as pie.
And speaking of being as simple as pie, did I mention how easy it is to install the WEIFAN Flexible Phone Stand with Clamp Mount? Simply extend the up to 3-inch wide clamp, tighten it on your desk, table or wherever, and start watching or recording with ease!
The best part of the WEIFAN Flexible Phone Stand with Clamp Mount? The stiffened gooseneck arm that keeps things a wee bit more stable compared to other traditional mounts and brackets.
LINGCHEN Universal Adjustable Cell Phone Arm
Looking to keep your iPhone held and cradled with care, while still looking cute and pretty n' pink? Then it might be worth it to look at the LINGCHEN Universal Adjustable Cell Phone Arm!
This particular holder can fit most iPhones and can extend up to 3.4-inches, giving you ample room for devices like your new iPhone X or RED iPhone 8 Plus.
The neck of the LINGCHEN Universal Adjustable Cell Phone Arm is made from a durable but flexible aluminum that keeps your iPhone secure, while an additional metal support rod at the base of the gives you a little additional support if you're using the arm in trickier places like in the car or bathtub.
You can pick up the LINGCHEN Universal Adjustable Cell Phone Arm for $16 in two colors: pink, and very pink, so if you have a rose gold iPhone, this arm will go great with it!
RRecomfit 360-degree Rotating Universal Arm
Clamp, adjust, and start recordin' or watchin' with the RRecomfit 360-degree Rotating Universal Arm!
This highly rated iPhone accessory works simply by clamping on to the side of your desk, nightstand, kitchen cabinet or counter, etc. You can even clamp it from your car visor if you need a makeshift car mount.
Anti-slip rubber cushions keep your iPhone from getting damaged while the stiff neck design prevents a lot of shaking.
The worst part about the RRecomfit 360-degree Rotating Universal Arm is the fact that the clamp may not open as wide as some other more adjustable models on this list, but if you only need to clamp it to one or two surfaces, this $12 arm is perfect for you
What are your top picks?
Is there a particular iPhone holder or arm that you've been using for a while that you can't get enough of?
Let me know what your top picks are in the comments below and I'll be sure to check them out! Who knows: they might even make my next list!