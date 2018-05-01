Have you ever tried to record something with your iPhone — even if you have a nifty phone case with a stand — and have had a hard time getting an angle that isn't hideous?

Maybe you've wanted to charge your iPhone and keep the screen visible instead of flat-down on your bedside table just in case you're waiting for an important call, or maybe you've just needed a tool that helps you angle your iPhone as you watch YouTube videos while you put on makeup or get ready for a night out or have a bath on a Friday night.

Regardless of what you need a phone arm or a holder for, having one at home, at the office (or even in places like the bathroom!) can be practical, fun, and convenient!

Here are some of the best iPhone arms and holders available out there.