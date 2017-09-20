What are the best iPhone bike mounts? We're rounding up our top picks!

Whether you're a serious triathlete-in-training, a bicycle commuter, or a casual bike rider, fall is the perfect time to hit the trails and get outside, while a bike mount for your iPhone can be a great accessory to help you stay connected while riding.

We've rounded-up some of the best bike mounts you can find, so you can keep up-to-date with all your notifications while you're wheeling around this autumn!

Vibrelli universal bike mount

The Vibrelli universal bike mount has a circular bracket that easily fits around your bike's handlebars, so your iPhone sits in a convenient location for easy access whenever you need it.

The Vibrelli holds your phone secure with two methods: a clamp — that adjusts to being as wide or as narrow as you need — sits against the sides of your phone and a silicone band that wraps around the corners of your phone to stop it from moving out of place!

Installation is pretty easy but does require a few basic tools that are not included with the bike mount, but for around $18, the Vibrelli universal bike mount is absolutely worth it.

CAW bike mount

If you need a bike mount that allows your phone to be used in both landscape and portrait orientation, the CAW mount is a good choice to keep in mind!

This particular bike mount comes with an adjustable circular bracket that will fit virtually any bike's handlebars, and when your phone is sitting in the mount, you'll still have access to all of your buttons and ports, making it easy for you to get the most out of your phone when you are riding.

The stem of the mount is slightly elongated, allowing your iPhone to sit a little closer to you, so it's always easy to access and see when you're peddling. You can pick up the CAW bike mount for around $19.

Tigra bike mount

If you find yourself biking a lot of rough trails and want a bike mount that offers your phone some extra protection, the Tigra is a great option.

The Tigra is an enclosed case that sits on your handlebars that completely envelops your phone – and you can pick it up for around $40. Complete with a screen protector, this mount holds your phone in place and makes it weather-resistant.

A little light rain and some sweat should easily wipe off of your iPhone with no harm done, so those intense riding sessions don't have to stop. Plus, the Tigra has rubber flaps that protect your headphone jack and charging port from dust, meaning those gravel trails are no problem for you.

The Tigra is very easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to attach it to your bike, so you can start peddling as soon as possible.

TaoTronics Bike Phone Mount Bicycle Holder

Highly-rated, durable, and perfect for traversing those fall trails without worrying about every bump and dip in the path, the TaoTronics Bike Phone Mount Bicycle Holder is a non-slip device that'll make the perfect mate for your bike.

This easy to install and remove clamp secures your iPhone firmly to your handlebars, while an all-around guard protects your phone incase you actually take a tumble. The clamp costs around $13, so if you're worried about spending too much, the TaoTronics Bike Phone Mount Bicycle Holder is a reliable, well-reviewed option worth considering.

With this bike mount, you can rotate your iPhone 360 degrees, and if you need to get it off your bike quickly, there's a simple push button design that instantly releases your iPhone!

Annex Quad Lock

At first glance the Annex Quad Lock looks a little scary, but don't let its looks fool you; it's actually very secure.

Unlike most mounts, the Annex Quad Lock doesn't hold your phone in place with clamps or bands, but rather with a unique case that turns and locks in place. The installation is super easy and requires no tools at all so you will be hitting to road sooner than you can say, "that was easy!"

The added bonus of the Quad Lock is you can keep the case on your phone at all times, and for nearly $52, that really means you'll be getting some bang for your buck. It's super simple to take on and off the mount, so the case can travel with you, giving your iPhone added protection during your day.

Plus, it also comes with a water-resistant sleeve that slips over your iPhone when it's mounted, meaning it can handle a little rain and sweat so even on the most intense rides you can take your iPhone with you.

Rokform bike mount

The Rokform bike mount comes with everything you need to install it, so you don't have to worry about having the proper tools around.

This bike mount will set you back around $83, but it comes with a case that locks into the bike mount to stop your iPhone from moving around while you ride. It's very easy to take off, so when you aren't on your bike you have a great protective case on your phone to keep it safe throughout your day.

The Rokform works with all types of bike frames, making it easy to place where it makes the most sense for you. Plus, it can tilt into multiple angles giving you the ability to see the screen no matter how you have it attached.

