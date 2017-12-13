The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and iPhone X are capable of fast charging. If you constantly charge your phone in the car, then fast charging should be a huge boon to your commute, especially if it's a short one. The first thing you need is a great USB-C to Lightning cable, then you'll just need one of these great fast charge-capable car chargers and you're ready to hit the road!

Aukey 36W PD charger

Aukey's 36W charger comes recommended by our own Derek Kessler, and that's because it'll fast charge your iPhone 8 or X without problem. It features one USB-C port and a USB-A port for any other devices you have that need charging.

Aukey's charger also features safeguards, like surge protection and overvoltage protection so that you don't accidentally fry your device. At $17, it's a great deal and an awesome charger for your iPhone X or 8.

See at Amazon

Anker 54W PowerDrive+ 4

Anker makes some of the best charging products in the world, so it's not surprise that its PowerDrive+ 4 charger makes it on this list. Now, the iPhone 8 and X can't take advantage of anything more than 30W, so 54W may be overkill, but this'll fast charge your device without a problem.

With the PowerDrive+ 4, you'll be able to charge up to four devices at once, since it has three USB-A ports and one USB-C. Though the listing says that it does not fast charge iPhone 8 and X, it's referring to its USB-A port. You'll get the full power of USB-C out of this one.

Anker offers an 18-month warranty should anything be defective. Its LED ring is also handy when you're driving in the dark. Check it out at Amazon for about $30.

See at Amazon

Trianium 63W PD AtomicDrive charger

If you're looking for a sexy option that makes a fashion statement while also fast charging your iPhone, then check out Trianium's charger. Again, 63W is overkill for what your iPhone 8 or X can use, but there it is. This charger has an alluring silver finish, one USB-C port, and a USB-A port, so you can charge another device at the same time.

Check it out at Amazon for $25.

See at Amazon


BC Master 34.5W charger

BC Master's charger is relatively inconspicuous, with a slimmer design (just over an inch wide). This one features on USB-C port and a USB-A port and can fast charge your iPhone 8 or X via the USB-C port.

This ones only $14 and comes with other product discounts on Amazon.

See at Amazon


RAVPower charger

RAVPower makes a great portable battery bank, and its USB-C car charger is no slouch either. It features one USB-C port and a "smart" USB-A port that can detect the charging needs of whatever device you plug in.

RAVPower's products are made to be durable and long-lasting, which is why the company includes a 30-month warranty (when you register the product) should anything go wrong. It has a full aluminium alloy casing and at $10, it's a steal of a deal.

See at Amazon

Got a favorite?

Do you fast charge in the car with a charger not listed here? Let us know in the comments below.

iPhone X + iPhone 8

Main