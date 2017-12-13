The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and iPhone X are capable of fast charging. If you constantly charge your phone in the car, then fast charging should be a huge boon to your commute, especially if it's a short one. The first thing you need is a great USB-C to Lightning cable, then you'll just need one of these great fast charge-capable car chargers and you're ready to hit the road!
- Aukey 36W PD charger
- Anker 54W PowerDrive+ 4
- Trianium 63W PD AtomicDrive charger
- BC Master 34.5W charger
- RAVPower charger
Aukey 36W PD charger
Aukey's 36W charger comes recommended by our own Derek Kessler, and that's because it'll fast charge your iPhone 8 or X without problem. It features one USB-C port and a USB-A port for any other devices you have that need charging.
Aukey's charger also features safeguards, like surge protection and overvoltage protection so that you don't accidentally fry your device. At $17, it's a great deal and an awesome charger for your iPhone X or 8.
Anker 54W PowerDrive+ 4
Anker makes some of the best charging products in the world, so it's not surprise that its PowerDrive+ 4 charger makes it on this list. Now, the iPhone 8 and X can't take advantage of anything more than 30W, so 54W may be overkill, but this'll fast charge your device without a problem.
With the PowerDrive+ 4, you'll be able to charge up to four devices at once, since it has three USB-A ports and one USB-C. Though the listing says that it does not fast charge iPhone 8 and X, it's referring to its USB-A port. You'll get the full power of USB-C out of this one.
Anker offers an 18-month warranty should anything be defective. Its LED ring is also handy when you're driving in the dark. Check it out at Amazon for about $30.
Trianium 63W PD AtomicDrive charger
If you're looking for a sexy option that makes a fashion statement while also fast charging your iPhone, then check out Trianium's charger. Again, 63W is overkill for what your iPhone 8 or X can use, but there it is. This charger has an alluring silver finish, one USB-C port, and a USB-A port, so you can charge another device at the same time.
Check it out at Amazon for $25.
BC Master 34.5W charger
BC Master's charger is relatively inconspicuous, with a slimmer design (just over an inch wide). This one features on USB-C port and a USB-A port and can fast charge your iPhone 8 or X via the USB-C port.
This ones only $14 and comes with other product discounts on Amazon.
RAVPower charger
RAVPower makes a great portable battery bank, and its USB-C car charger is no slouch either. It features one USB-C port and a "smart" USB-A port that can detect the charging needs of whatever device you plug in.
RAVPower's products are made to be durable and long-lasting, which is why the company includes a 30-month warranty (when you register the product) should anything go wrong. It has a full aluminium alloy casing and at $10, it's a steal of a deal.
