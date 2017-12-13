Aukey's 36W charger comes recommended by our own Derek Kessler, and that's because it'll fast charge your iPhone 8 or X without problem. It features one USB-C port and a USB-A port for any other devices you have that need charging. Aukey's charger also features safeguards, like surge protection and overvoltage protection so that you don't accidentally fry your device. At $17, it's a great deal and an awesome charger for your iPhone X or 8. See at Amazon Anker 54W PowerDrive+ 4

Anker makes some of the best charging products in the world, so it's not surprise that its PowerDrive+ 4 charger makes it on this list. Now, the iPhone 8 and X can't take advantage of anything more than 30W, so 54W may be overkill, but this'll fast charge your device without a problem. With the PowerDrive+ 4, you'll be able to charge up to four devices at once, since it has three USB-A ports and one USB-C. Though the listing says that it does not fast charge iPhone 8 and X, it's referring to its USB-A port. You'll get the full power of USB-C out of this one. Anker offers an 18-month warranty should anything be defective. Its LED ring is also handy when you're driving in the dark. Check it out at Amazon for about $30. See at Amazon Trianium 63W PD AtomicDrive charger

If you're looking for a sexy option that makes a fashion statement while also fast charging your iPhone, then check out Trianium's charger. Again, 63W is overkill for what your iPhone 8 or X can use, but there it is. This charger has an alluring silver finish, one USB-C port, and a USB-A port, so you can charge another device at the same time. Check it out at Amazon for $25. See at Amazon

BC Master 34.5W charger

BC Master's charger is relatively inconspicuous, with a slimmer design (just over an inch wide). This one features on USB-C port and a USB-A port and can fast charge your iPhone 8 or X via the USB-C port. This ones only $14 and comes with other product discounts on Amazon. See at Amazon

RAVPower charger