Sometimes you want to play a game or two on your phone, and having a gamepad to play with — especially when it comes to certain types of games and adventures — can be incredibly handy and beneficial. But what's even better than just a gamepad when you're trying to get through that intense platformer on your iPhone screen? A gamepad with a phone holder, of course! Here are the best iPhone gamepads available out there that come with a phone holder!

Apple MFi-certified, compatible with a number of iPhones and iPads (iPads via Bluetooth only), and costing around $61, the Megadream gamepad with clamp holder is a great option if you're looking for a gamepad with a secure phone holder intact. The controller works with games from the App Store like Grand Theft Auto, Five Nights at Freddy's, Minecraft, Hitman, Lost in Harmony, Transistor, Don't Starve, and so much more, and is compatible with almost all iOS devices that support Bluetooth. The Megadream gamepad with clamp holder comes in black or white and is made with a glossy, smooth finish that makes gripping your controller comfortable while you're shooting zombies in Dead Trigger 2. See at Amazon YF2009 joypad with clamp

For around $60, the highly rated YF2009 joypad with clamp gives you a phenomenal amount of bang for your buck in a few different ways... This wireless Bluetooth controller comes with a clamp that allows your iPhone to be secured on the top of the controller at all times. The YF2009 joypad can also withstand hours and hours of gameplay: you can get nearly 30 hours of use out of this controller before ever having to charge it! The YF2009 joypad with clamp works with iPhone 4 up to iPhone X, as well as iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, iPod Touch, and Apple TV models, so no matter how you're gaming, the YF2009 joypad with clamp has your back. See at Amazon CEStore speedy wireless gaming controller with clamp