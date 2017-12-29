Best iPhone Game: Stranger Things: The Game

Free - Download Now

One of the best surprises of 2017 was when Stranger Things: The Game appeared on the App Store, pretty much out of nowhere, and gave us a nostalgic-laden adventure that took place in everyone's favorite fictional small town, Hawkins, Indiana. This game has everything you could want in an iPhone game including, amazing 8-bit graphics, a killer soundtrack, and best of all, is completely free.

The gameplay in Stranger Things: The Game was fun, robust, and authentically old-school, it was easy to forget this game was created for mobile. How Netflix and the developers over at BonusXP, Inc. managed to keep this game a secret until launch day is nothing short of a miracle in this day and age, but the surprise launch of Stranger Things: The Game made it all that much sweeter!

Bottom line: At the end of the day, this game delivered a super solid experience that felt like a premium game all while being completely free and devoid of ads.