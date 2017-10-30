Now that Apple has made one of the best smart phone cameras in existence, it's time to print out your masterpiece.

If you've upgraded to the iPhone 7 Plus, or more recently the iPhone 8 Plus or the iPhone X, you have, arguably, the best camera on a smartphone in existence. Some of your pictures probably look so good, you'd want to print them out and frame them. Guess what? You can. Here are the best smartphone-compatible photo printers on the market today.

Kodak Photo Printer Dock

Kodak's latest photo printer pushes out high quality 4"x6" prints directly from your iPhone. It uses some fancy-pants printing technology that I don't understand to bring the most detailed image transfer from digital to physical. It prints your image in colored layers: reds, yellows, and blues, and then finishes the whole thing off with a top coat so your pictures won't bleed or fade.

I absolutely love this printer. It's incredibly easy to use and prints a nearly identical version of the photo I see on my iPhone. It's so good, in fact, that I sometimes feel bad that I didn't do a better job photographing job on some of my shots.

It's versatile: it is compatible with iPhone and Android and has multiple connection ports, including a USB port, so you can print from a thumb drive. It also supports device-to-device Wi-Fi connection. You can select the Kodak printer from your Wi-Fi settings and print photos without having to connect your iPhone at all!

It comes with a companion app. Once connected, you can choose the pictures from your iPhone's photo library, or you can connect to your Google Drive account, Facebook, or Instagram and print pictures from there. You can edit photos before printing, right in the app. Adjust the area to print, add stickers, make a collage out of multiple pictures, and more. You can print multiple copies at once. So if you've got a couple of family members that would love a framed photo of baby's first steps, you're golden!

I seriously have a blast printing photos using the Kodak Photo Printer Dock. It's upped my photography game because I want to make sure that whatever picture I take is good enough to print.

You can pick up the Kodak Photo Printer Dock for just $140. Or you can get a great discount on a starter bundle, which includes a carrying case, a set of 40 print cards (it comes with only 10 print cards), some "sticker frames", and a nice little photo album you can carry around. Print card packs cost about $20 for 40 cards.

See at Amazon

Polaroid ZIP

Polaroid makes photos fun. It always has. In today's digital age, were' less interested in the immediacy that the Instamatic camera provided, but we're no less interested in the joy of printing fun photos. The ZIP prints out fun-sized 2"x3" photos onto sticker paper so you can peel off the backside and stick it on your favorite ... anything. My favorite anything? Magnetic strips so I can turn pictures into fridge magnets.

It uses heat-activated paper instead of a printer ink cartridge, just like those old Instamatic cameras did.

The ZIP connects to your iPhone using Bluetooth, so you don't have to plug anything in. Just select your photo inside the companion app, edit, print, and go!

It comes in black, blue, red, or white and is available for about $105 and comes with 10 print cards. Additional official print cards cost about $15 for a 30-pack

See at Amazon

Prynt Pocket

iMore photography expert Cella Lao Rousseau would recommend the Prynt iPhone case because it fits right onto your iPhone so you can snap a picture and print it, all at the same time, even while you're at the ice cream shop. I fully agree, but the Prynt Cases for iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus are hard to find and the company has yet to make a version for the iPhone X. That's why I recommend the Prynt Pocket.

Prynt Pocket is a standalone version of the Prynt case. You can mount your iPhone into the phone mount, and any Lightning port phone will fit. Then, snap a picture or grab one from your photo library or social media feed, print, and you're good.

Just like the Prynt case, this pocket printer supports video-to-picture printing, so you can use augmented reality to see your picture come to life by looking at it through your camera's viewfinder. It's like real-life Harry Potter moving photographs!

It's also half the size of the original Prynt iPhone case, so even though it doesn't stay on your phone, it's actually more portable because it's so small.

It uses the same "Zink" ink that the Polariod ZIP uses, which is heat activated — no ink needed. It prints out 2"x3" sticker-backed pictures that you can stick to anything.

The Prynt comes in gray, graphite, lavender, and mint. You can pick one up for about $150. It comes with a 10-pack of printer cards. You can add on a 40-pack of printer cards for about $18 more.

See at Amazon

Canon Selphy CP 1200

Canon's Wi-Fi printer produces a solid, quality 4"x6" photo to fit into your standard picture frame. It's got some unique extra features, though, that you might like. You can print wallet-sized pictures and even a panorama pic. That beautiful shot of the sunset on the beach that you took doesn't have to be cut to size. Print the entire panorama and put it in a frame!

It connects to your iPhone using a dedicated device-to-device Wi-Fi network so you can print your pictures without having to connect it. It also supports AirPrint on iPhone and iPad for an even more convenient setup.

It uses a special ink and paper cartridge with the paper on a roll so you can print out different sized images. You can also connect the companion app to your social media accounts to print out your best social photos.

The Selphy comes in black or white and comes with enough ink and paper to print 18, 36, or 54 photos, depending on the size you print. Additional print card sets cost about $29 for a pack that has enough ink and paper to print 108 4" x 6" photos.

See at Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2

The Fujifilm Instax was a big hit last year with trendsetters. It's retro aesthetic and fun, instant-print experience makes it great for hanging out with friends and having a good time. That's why the smartphone printer is such a great buy for people that want the freedom to take pictures on their iPhone, but still want to have that retro Instamatic look.

It uses the same Fujifilm printer paper that the Instax Camera uses, but thanks to the companion app, you can add fun frames and illustrations. You can also make a mini collage with up to four pictures to one print. There's a special social network template that will print out your picture, complete with an Instagram or Facebook logo, and will include your original comment and the number of likes received.

It's got a rechargable battery, so you can take it with you on the go and have a photo printing party with your friends. Doesn't that sound fun?

The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 comes in silver or gold for about $150. You can pick up a pack of Instax Mini print film for about $40 for a 60-pack (best value).

See at Amazon

How do you print?

Do you have a favorite iPhone photography printer that you'd recommend? What's your favorite and why is it special?