Best iPhone SE (2020) Thin Cases

Thin cases offer a bit of protection while maintaining the beautiful clean lines that Apple has created. Many of us prefer thin cases because they feel more comfortable in hand and fit more easily into small pockets and bags. It's a trade-off: the thinner the case, the less protection it can offer. However, thin case aficionados find it worth the risk to maintain those sleek iPhone lines and not have to carry around a lot of extra bulk. There's thin, there's thinner, and the thinnest case of all is the Totallee Thin iPhone SE case. This case won't protect from much more than scratches, but it's so thin as to be practically invisible.

Totallee's Thin iPhone SE case is no thicker than my fingernail; it's just about as thin as a case can be and still be a case. The only thinner option you have is a decal. This feather-light case weighs a mere tenth of an ounce. Made of a hard but flexible plastic called polypropylene, the matte finish (Frosted Clear or Frosted Black) cases measure 0.02 inches thick. The Clear option is made of a soft, rubber-like plastic called TPU, and it's a bit thicker: 0.03 inches. You'll find no branding on this case; all you see is your beautiful iPhone. There is a camera lip to protect your lens when you set your phone down face up, but there is no lip around the front to protect your screen. A screen protector would be a good idea! Pros: As thin as 0.02 inches

Best Compromise: Speck iPhone SE Presidio Pro

While this case isn't among the thinnest possible cases, it's a compromise between thin and heavy-duty. Speck is a brand known for protection, and this is Speck's thinnest case. This dual-layer case offers 10-foot drop protection with its trademarked IMPACTIUM™ material on the inner perimeter of the case. This material compresses on impact, which absorbs and disperses shock. The case has an anti-microbial treatment to inhibit bacteria growth. Plus, the raised bezel offers face-down screen protection. Additionally, All Speck cases come with a lifetime warranty. Pros: Thin for a protective case

Speck iPhone SE Presidio Pro
Thin but protective While this certainly isn't the thinnest case you can buy, it's still a slim case, and it offers real protection.

Best Value: ESR Essential Zero

This is your basic, no-frills, thin, TPU case. The flexible crystal-clear case measures just 0.043 inches (1.1 millimeters) thick and allows your iPhone SE's beauty to shine through. The TPU resists yellowing and fingerprints, as well as offering some grip. The air-guard corners help absorb shock to protect against damage if you drop your iPhone. There is a slight lip around the edges to protect your screen from scratches if you set it face-down. Pros: Well-priced simple TPU case

Clear so you can show off your iPhone SE

Just 0.043 inches (1.1 millimeters) thick

Resists yellowing and fingerprints

Air-guard corners and raised bezel for drop protection Cons: Pretty basic

Best Fit: Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case

Apple's design team has created the ultimate thin case for the iPhone. The case is designed to show off rather than obscure the iPhone's graceful lines. Wrap your precious iPhone in silicone lined with soft microfiber to ensure it won't be scratched. The soft-touch silicone adds significant grip to an otherwise slippery phone and just feels nice in hand. While this case isn't as protective as a much thicker case, this is about as protective as you can get in such a slim form factor. Choose from Black, White, or Pink Sand. Pros: Apple-designed for perfect fit

Thin, soft-touch, easy-grip case

Lined with microfiber to prevent scratches Cons: Pricey for silicone

Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case
All in on Apple For the true Apple fanboy or girl, only an Apple case will do.

Best Trendy Bargain: GVIEWIN Marble iPhone SE 2020 Case

This is an ultra-thin flexible case with an ultra-trendy marble design. Corner bumpers offer a little extra protection where you need it most. A raised camera lip means that if you set your phone down face up, you won't scratch your camera lens. A slight lip around the edge of the screen means than setting your phone face down won't get your screen all scratched up. Advanced printing technology means that the case's marble pattern won't scrape off or fade away. Pros: Gorgeous lightweight case

Raised lips protect camera lens and iPhone screen

Extra corner protection Cons: Not to everyone's taste

Best Colorful Bargain: TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone SE Case 2020

If you've been looking for a simple, ultra-thin case in a fun color, look no further. The flexible, silky-feeling, hard plastic case comes in six colors: Lucky Red, Midnight Green, Navy Blue, Rose Gold, Space Black, and Violet Red (purple). Tiny raised lips protect your camera and your screen from scratches no matter which way you set your iPhone down. The lightweight case resists scratches and fingerprints. You'll barely know this case is there, other than the gorgeous color. At this price point, you could buy several colors to go with different outfits. Pros: Ultra-thin, lightweight case

Protective lips around camera lens and iPhone screen

Six appealing colors available Cons: Not protective against major drops

Coolest: Casery iPhone SE Case

Casery makes a ton of fun fashion-conscious accessories for the techie gal or guy. This iPhone SE case isn't ultra-thin, but it is a slim case that also protects your iPhone beautifully. Choose from a large selection of Agate (cut geode), Floral, Animal Print, and Marble colors and designs. The matte finish means you see the pretty design and not your fingerprints. Dual-layer construction and MIL-STD-810G military standards mean your iPhone is secure. A raised lip around the camera and the iPhone screen protect your glass on both sides. Pros: Dozens of vibrant, colorful, fashionable designs

Drop tested to MIL-STD-810G military standards

Raised lip around camera and screen Cons: Not an ultra-thin case