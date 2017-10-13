How do you keep your iPhone video smooth, steady, and professional? With a stabilizer and tripod!

Whether you're shooting a party or going for viral video gold, you'll want to keep your iPhone as steady as possible. That's something that's not always possible with handheld video, even with Apple's camera system helping you out.

That's why having a stabilizer or a tripod for your iPhone is so important – you can keeping shots even and smooth, so whether you're panning, tilting, just trying to keep steady, your iPhone's video stays flawless.

Steadicam Smoothee

The Steadicam Smoothee is a hand-held stabilizer styled after similar Hollywood steadicam and meant to balance and smooth out even the most jarring iPhone videos! There's no set-up required for this stabilizer either: just pull it straight out of the box, secure your iPhone and start shooting!

The Smoothee comes with an adaptor that can fit almost any kind of iPhone or bulky case, so all you need to do it mount your iPhone, aim, and film.

The Smoothee can also be used as a mount for your tripod by attaching itself to the tripod plate for no-nonsense filming, while a slightly padded hand grip assures that you'll be shooting your steady video in comfort. You can pick up the Steadicam Smoothee for around $90.

Shoulderpod S1 Professional Smartphone Rig

The Shoulderpod is an amazing accessory for shooting iPhone video — and you can pick up this little rig for just $33! It works in three different ways: as a mount that can secure to most tripods, as a hand-held grip, and as a smaller stand.

Because of the Shoulderpod's versatility, you can do almost anything with this stabilizer, including setting up time-lapse shots or making your vacation videos smooth as butter.

Mould-injected with brass inserts, the Shoulderpod's grip is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and finished with a sleek black matte feel and a dark suede wrist strap so you won't only capture beautiful video while shooting, you'll look super cool too.

Joby GripTight PRO GorillaPod stand

The GorillaPod is more of a tripod than a stabilizer, but that doesn't mean it's not a versatile tool for shooting video! Because of the stand's bendy legs, you can essentially mount your iPhone to almost anything the legs can fully wrap around.

You're on a boat but can't seem to get smooth video of the water? Wrap your GorillaPod around the railing and your iPhone won't go anywhere. Stick it onto a lamp post. Hang it from a tree. Get that perfect shot perched on top of a rock.

The stand's rubber feet stop the tripod from sliding or tipping over, while the adjustable grip can be stretched to fit even the bulkiest iPhone cases with ease, so you don't have to worry about your phone being unprotected as you shoot your video. You can pick up your Joby GripTight PRO GorillaPod stand for around $60 (for the price, it's totally worth it!)

Olloclip PIVOT

Take it apart and use it with a tripod, add your own lights and microphones and accessories, or just attach your iPhone and start shooting: there are plenty of options available with the Olloclip PIVOT.

It's a simple way to not only add stability to your shot but, thanks to a single cold shoe on top, to also add an accessory such as a light or a microphone. (Dan Cohen, Gear Diary)

This little accessory is great for popping in your bag and toting around as it's quite light, doesn't take up a ton of space, and it folds up to be easily compacted. You can even take the PIVOT apart and use the individual pieces with other accessories like a tripod or even a GoPro.

You can pick up the Olloclip PIVOT for around $50.

What's your favorite to shoot with?

Is there a tripod or stabilizer that you're obsessed with? Let us know which ones and why in the comments below. We would love to hear your feedback!