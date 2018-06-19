Watching YouTube videos, browsing Facebook, sending emails, and making calls are all things we do with our iPhone, and unfortunately, it never seems like there is enough battery life to get it all done in a day. Luckily for all of us, there's a simple solution to keeping your iPhone X charged and always ready to go: a battery case!
Not only will a battery case increase your usage time each day, it also offers a little bit of protection, so your iPhone X stays looking like new! Here are my favorite iPhone X Battery cases.
Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone X Case
With nearly 200 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone X Case Battery Charger is a powerful little backup battery to consider pairing with your iPhone X.
Designed with a protective, 360-degree bumper case, and able to charge your iPhone with the push of a button, this protective battery case will add an additional 14+ hours of talk time or nearly 10+ hours of web browsing time to your iPhone X's battery life.
Unlike plenty of other battery cases, the Trianium Atomic Pro is actually quite slim and compact (though it's definitely not designed to be ultra-thin and minimalist). You can pick up this particular battery case in white/turquoise for about $30 and classic black for around $20.
Alpatronix BXX Slim Charging Case
If you're looking for a reliable battery case that won't add a terrible amount of bulk to your iPhone X, then check out the BXX Slim Charging Case from Alpatronix!
Apple-certified, designed with a scratch guard, as well as a raised bezel in case you drop it face-down on the ground and super-duper easy to install, the Alpatronix BXX Slim is an incredibly well-designed and durable battery pack for your iPhone. You can even charge your iPhone X and the BXX Slim at the same time with Qi wireless charging, or you can charge the battery case separately with the included microUSB cable.
One downside? The Alpatronix BXX Slim Charging Case doesn't work with Apple's EarPods with a Lightning cable or traditional 3.5mm headphones – it's only compatible with any wireless Bluetooth headphones or Apple AirPods since it takes up the Lightning port on your iPhone.
You can pick up the Alpatronix BXX Slim Charging Case in black, gold, or rose gold for about $60.
Capshi Smart Battery for iPhone X
Double your iPhone X's battery life and add a whopping 40-hours of extra talk time with the Capshi Smart Battery for iPhone X.
This particular battery pack promises an additional 30 hours of video, 20 hours of web browsing, 56 hours of music, or 6 hours of 3D gaming — that's a whole lot of extra hours of screen time from a 6000mAh battery!
The Capshi Smart Battery for iPhone X is designed with 360-degree protection and a secure, flexible TPU bumper that cradles your iPhone from the outside world, but if you're not 100% satisfied by your $35 case, then Capshi has a money-back guarantee.
The additional bulk and weight it adds to your iPhone X aren't too significant, but it is a tad thicker than other battery cases on the market. If having a bit of a heavier-duty case isn't a huge deal to you, then this highly-rated battery case might is a phenomenal option!
Maxboost iPhone X Battery Case
It's one thing to charge your iPhone X with a flick of a button, but having a little extra protection isn't necessarily a bad thing, right? That's why it might be worth it to take a peek at the Maxboost iPhone X Battery Case.
This $30 case not only will provide you with 15 extra hours of talk time thanks to its 4,000mAh battery but it also features a rubbery textured surface that allows you to grip your phone extra tight.
The Maxboost iPhone X Battery Case is designed with a lightweight look and feel, and shouldn't add too much bulk to your iPhone X. So if you're looking for something on the slimmer side, this may be the best option for you.
An LED indicator will tell you when your case needs to be charged, and if you need to turn it on or off in an instant, you can hit the button at your leisure!
Which battery case do you use?
Do you have a battery case for your iPhone X that you love? Tell us all about it in the comments down below!
Updated June 2018: Added the Maxboost battery case to the list!