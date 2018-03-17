Spigen has been a respected brand in the phone accessory space for a long time, especially where screen protection is concerned. (I've personally used Spigen's tempered glass screen protector on multiple devices over the years, and have always been impressed with their durability.) Spigen's precise cutout for the iPhone X's camera notch will ensure that all the functionality packed into that small space will work perfectly, letting you unlock your phone with Face ID and take all the Portrait Mode selfies you want! At only 0.3mm thin, typing, scrolling, zooming, and all the other gestures you use on the screen of your iPhone X will work as they usually do. The Spigen iPhone X screen protector 2-Pack will cost you about $30, but I have seen it on sale for as low as $7.99 — so keep your eyes peeled for a deal. See at Amazon Maxboost iPhone X screen protector 3-pack

Keep your iPhone X's screen protected from scratches, scrapes, and shattering with this incredibly thin, 0.2mm screen protector from Maxboost. Using tempered glass can save your screen from high drops, accidentally falling face-first onto the pavement, and so much more. Plus the Maxboost screen protector is super sensitive, so you won't lose any of your screens functionailty! Each screen protector is designed to keep out sweat and moisture, along with preventing streaks and oil residue from fingerprints to keep your new iPhone X looking clean. You can pick up a 3-pack of the Maxboost screen protector for around $10. See at Amazon EasyACC tempered glass screen protector 2-Pack

EasyACC has been in the business of making screen protectors for a long time, so it's no surprise it already has one for the iPhone X. The tempered glass screen protector is thin enough to not hinder multitouch features but thick enough to keep your screen from harm. It's also designed to keep from shattering in the event that you drop and break the protector: If you break the EasyACC screen protector, it won't split into sharp pieces that can cut your hands. You can grab a 2-pack for about $9 off Amazon. Fair warning: Due to the curved edges of the iPhone X, this screen protector won't go right to the edges of the phone, but it will cover the entire display. See at Amazon Tozo tempered glass screen protector