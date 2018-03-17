The iPhone X features a beautiful, almost bezel-less display that is all glass. Even though Apple describes the glass as its strongest ever on an iPhone, it's not made out of magic — you need to protect that display if you want to keep it crack-free.
To protect that beautiful near-bezel-less display, a screen protector is a way to go: Here are the best options you can buy right now.
- Spigen iPhone X screen protector 2-Pack
- Maxboost iPhone X screen protector 3-pack
- EasyACC tempered glass screen protector 2-Pack
- Tozo tempered glass screen protector
Spigen iPhone X screen protector 2-Pack
Spigen has been a respected brand in the phone accessory space for a long time, especially where screen protection is concerned. (I've personally used Spigen's tempered glass screen protector on multiple devices over the years, and have always been impressed with their durability.)
Spigen's precise cutout for the iPhone X's camera notch will ensure that all the functionality packed into that small space will work perfectly, letting you unlock your phone with Face ID and take all the Portrait Mode selfies you want! At only 0.3mm thin, typing, scrolling, zooming, and all the other gestures you use on the screen of your iPhone X will work as they usually do.
The Spigen iPhone X screen protector 2-Pack will cost you about $30, but I have seen it on sale for as low as $7.99 — so keep your eyes peeled for a deal.
Maxboost iPhone X screen protector 3-pack
Keep your iPhone X's screen protected from scratches, scrapes, and shattering with this incredibly thin, 0.2mm screen protector from Maxboost.
Using tempered glass can save your screen from high drops, accidentally falling face-first onto the pavement, and so much more. Plus the Maxboost screen protector is super sensitive, so you won't lose any of your screens functionailty!
Each screen protector is designed to keep out sweat and moisture, along with preventing streaks and oil residue from fingerprints to keep your new iPhone X looking clean.
You can pick up a 3-pack of the Maxboost screen protector for around $10.
EasyACC tempered glass screen protector 2-Pack
EasyACC has been in the business of making screen protectors for a long time, so it's no surprise it already has one for the iPhone X. The tempered glass screen protector is thin enough to not hinder multitouch features but thick enough to keep your screen from harm.
It's also designed to keep from shattering in the event that you drop and break the protector: If you break the EasyACC screen protector, it won't split into sharp pieces that can cut your hands.
You can grab a 2-pack for about $9 off Amazon. Fair warning: Due to the curved edges of the iPhone X, this screen protector won't go right to the edges of the phone, but it will cover the entire display.
Tozo tempered glass screen protector
For around $9, the Tozo tempered glass screen protector will protect the entire front of your iPhone X due to its curved design to match the edges of the phone.
It's really thin: Coming in at about .2mm in thickness, the Tozo tempered glass screen protector won't affect your ability to interact with your screen. Its oleophobic coating should ensure that your fingerprints don't smudge up the screen, and the cutouts for all the sensors and front-facing camera up top means you can use FaceID and take great selfies with no problem!
Will you be picking up a screen protector for the iPhone X?
Let us know in the comments below! And if you want something a bit more heavy duty, consider picking up a full-featured tough case for your iPhone X.
Updated March 2018: Added the Maxboost iPhone X screen protector 3-pack to the list.