The 256 GB iPhone 8 Plus is the best iPhone you can buy today. It has all the features of the regular-sized iPhone 8 but longer battery life and the best camera system available on a phone today.

Best overall 256 GB iPhone 8 Plus See at Apple I used to recommend the smaller sized iPhone. With iPhone 8, I'm now recommending the Plus. Not only does it have all the features of the standard sized iPhone 8, but the iPhone 8 Plus includes what's becoming an increasingly revolutionary dual lens camera system, as well as extra long battery life. Same True Tone display calibration. Same 4K video at 60FPS. Same blazing-fast Apple A11 Bionic processor. But with Portrait Mode for depth-of-field photography and new (in beta) Portrait Lighting for studio-style effects. Bottom line: If you want the very latest iPhone, and you want everything iPhone has to offer, get iPhone 8 Plus. One more thing: Also comes in silver, space gray, and a new gold that's still close to rose gold. One other thing: If you think you might ever want to run your iPhone 8 on Verizon in the U.S.; the best iPhone 8 for you is the Verizon iPhone 8, since standard models only work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Why the 256GB matte iPhone 8 Plus is the best

More iPhone to love.

Once upon a time, Apple only offered one new iPhone a year. Right now, the company has many — iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone SE. That makes choosing the best — and choosing your next iPhone — more complicated than ever. So why iPhone 8? One word: Camera.

iPhone 8 Plus is bigger than iPhone 8 (non-plus) and is more expensive. But what you get for that money is the best smartphone camera in the world (at least until iPhone X ships later this year) and a battery that can keep you going all day and then some.

What you get is a 5.5-inch Retina HD display. It's LCD but has in-plane switching and dual-domain pixels, which provide for outstanding color fidelity at maximum viewing angles. The LED backlight is also used to enable the pressure-sensitive Touch ID feature, which lets you pop up shortcuts and preview messages, photos, and more. There's cinematic DCI-P3 color space, which means brighter, more life-like colors, especially magentas, reds, and oranges, and over 600 nits for some level of detail in shadows and lights.

New with iPhone 8 is True Tone, which is Apple's multi-sensor ambient light temperature detection system. It means iPhone 8 can tell if you're in warm incandescent light or cool fluorescent light, and then adjust your iPhone's display to match. That way, white on your screen doesn't look weirdly yellow or blue. It looks white. Paperwhite.

On the back is Apple's dual lens camera system. It fuses an ƒ/1.8 wide angle with an ƒ/2.8 "telephoto" lens to provide for up to 2x optical and 10x digital zoom, as well as the computational photography-powered Portrait Mode and (now in beta) Portrait Lighting depth of field and studio effects.

You can shoot in DCI-P3, and in RAW, and new to video: Up to 60FPS 4K and 240FPS 1080p. Apple has officially made one of the best video cameras around. Period.

Available in 64GB and 256GB models, the 256GB version is the most expensive but is also the most useful. It's almost useful enough to be a primary computing device. Almost.

If all you need is a thin-client for your business apps or portals, or a screen and speakers for music and video streaming, you'll easily be able to get away with 64GB. If you want to store your media, or not have to worry about how many photos or how much video you take, you'll need 256GB.

You can get iPhone 8 in silver, space gray, and a new gold that's somewhere in between the old gold and rose gold. They all have glass backs, just like they did in the iPhone 4 days, but this time to facilitate wireless charging using the Qi standard.

You can also get AppleCare+, which means you're only ever a phone call or Apple Store visit away from any fix you may ever need.

Best for portability 64GB iPhone 8 See at Apple iPhone 8 is just like iPhone 8 Plus, only smaller and with a single ƒ/1.8 camera on the back. You still have all the other great photographic improvements, especially where it comes to 60FPS 4K and 240FPS 1080p video, you just don't have as big a phone (or battery life) to lug around with you. Otherwise, the colors are the same, the Home button and Touch ID fingerprint identity sensor are the same, the A11 Bionic processor is the same, True Tone is the same, only the size is smaller and easier to fit in your pocket, bag, and — oh yeah — hand. Bottom-line: If you want a phone that's more like a phone, get iPhone 8. One more thing: You can get Apple's Smart Battery Case for those times when you wish iPhone 8 came with iPhone 8 Plus-style battery life.

Best on a budget 64GB iPhone SE See at Apple iPhone SE looks like an iPhone 5 but its got the same power as iPhone 6s and the same 12 megapixel, 4K camera. All wrapped up in a smaller 4-inch chassis that's easier to use one-handed and fits into even smaller pockets, bag, and hands. There's no 3D Touch and the LTE radio isn't quite as fast, but you can still take Live Photos, use Touch ID and Apple Pay, download all the same iTunes and iBooks content, and access all the same App Store apps and games. Bottom-line: If you want a smaller, less expensive phone, that still has plenty of power and a really good camera, you want iPhone SE. One more thing: Don't think of it as smaller, think of it as super light, like a race car with all the power but without all the weight to slow it down. It flies.

Conclusion

If you really love the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus but don't care about the camera or processor improvements or wireless charging, you can get last year's iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus save a good hunk of change. Otherwise, iPhone 8 is the best iPhone available today.

Best overall 256GB iPhone 8 See at Apple I used to recommend the smaller sized iPhone. With iPhone 8, I'm now recommending the Plus. Not only does it have all the features of the standard sized iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus includes what's becoming an increasingly revolutionary dual lens camera system as well as extra long battery life. Same True Tone display calibration. Same 4K video at 60FPS. Same blazing-fast Apple A11 Bionic processor. But with Portrait Mode for depth-of-field photography and new (in beta) Portrait Lighting for studio-style effects. Bottom line: If you want the very latest iPhone, and you want everything iPhone has to offer, get iPhone 8 Plus. One more thing: Also comes in silver, space gray, and a new gold that's still close to rose gold. One other thing: If you think you might ever want to run your iPhone 8 on Verizon in the U.S.; the best iPhone 8 for you is the Verizon iPhone 8, since standard models only work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile.



