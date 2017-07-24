What are the best lighting accessories for iPhone photography? Here are our favorites!

Nothing beats great lighting. If you want to take your iPhone photography to the next level, and you don't have access to perfect sunlight 24/7, you're going to want to look into lighting accessories.

They can brighten up your Instagram scenes, make your Snapchat selfies shine, and otherwise give your iPhoneography a more professional glow. Here are our current favorites!

Lightwish Black rechargeable LED ring

Light up even your most detailed and hard-to-shoot photographs with the Lightwish Black rechargeable LED ring. Coupled with a built-in battery supply, you don't have to worry about zapping your iPhone battery as you're snapping your pictures with this high-quality, portable device!

The light's simple, compact design makes it easy to store and a cinch to put on in a second so you're not scrambling to install the light while the perfect moment passes you on by.

The 4 power modes available can be customized and adjusted to the brightness you're most comfortable with, so you don't have to worry about over-flooding your iPhoneography with too much light like a regular flash! You can pick up the Lightwish Black rechargeable LED for around $16.

Photojojo's pocket spotlight

Want a pocket full of sunshine? Well Photojo's pocket spotlight will have to do in the meantime!

This continuous light source can be used on and off your phone, so you can angle and get creative with different lighting in your iPhoneography. The pocket spotlight gives off a soft, even light, and comes with three brightness settings: full strength, half strength, and strobe (which is perfect for Snapchat or Vine videos)!

To charge the pocket spotlight, simply plug it in and charge it with the USB cable that comes with the light – easy peasy! You can get this adorable li'l pocket spotlight for around $30.

Taousa universal fill-in light

Using a similar design to that of external iPhone lenses, the Taousa universal fill-light works by simply clamping onto your phone in order to brighten up all your iPhoneography — all for the affordable price of around $16!

The LED light is small, easy to carry, and works perfectly for phone photography and selfies. The light has 3 brightness levels, which can be easily adjusted, meaning you're in full control of how much light you let into your pictures.

Because the Taousa works like a clip, it's easy to adjust and move around your phone, so you're not just limited to the headphone jack like other models. This means, though, that the light won't be as secure as others. So, be a little careful when you're getting into those difficult iPhoneography angles!

LuMee Duo iPhone case

While not technically an external light (think of it as more of a selfie-specific, super light), the LuMee is the first iPhone case that lets you carry around a powerful set of LED lights without any extra little pieces!

Developed by a professional photographer, the LuMee has LED lighting on both the right and left sides of the case as well as the back and the front, meaning you can light your selfies perfectly. The lights on the back are perfect for snapping product shots or lighting up an environment for a group shot.

Think the lights are too bright? The button on the back can be pressed to dim or brighten your appearance in an instant!

The LuMee has a whopping 2 hours of battery life, so you don't have to worry about recharging your case every time you snap a beautifully lit selfie. You can pick up the LuMee Duo for around $70.

Neewer 50 LED Portable mini light

If you want a versatile light that works well with your iPhone, iPad, DSLR, selfie stick, and more, then take a look at the Neewer mini light. This compact powerhouse of a portable light source can be used to light up whatever iPhoneography pictures or video that you capture.

The durable battery means that you won't be running out of juice mid-shot, while the 4 levels of power indication are great if you're shooting on a low battery.

The Neewer comes with 8 levels of gradual and non-gradual light brightness and adjustment, so you can really customize and create lighting the that works best for you and your style of iPhoneography.

If you prefer shooting with something like your iPad, the Neewer also has an adhesive back option so you can stick the device directly to your tablet. You can pick up the Neewer 50 LED Portable mini light for around $33.

What's your iPhoneography lighting favorite?

Is there a particular phone photography spotlight that lights up your life? Let us know your top picks in the comments below!