Why make jump rope part of your workout At first glance, you may not realize just how much jump rope can help your overall fitness level — here are a few reasons why you may want to add jump rope to your workout routine. Combines cardio with strength building: Jump rope has the benefit of being great cardio and getting your heart rate going fast, but it also can help you build strength if you make the move to weighted ropes. Great for your posture: You can't jump effectively without good posture. When you're jumping, you'll need to keep your chest up, which pulls your shoulders back, gets your neck upright, and keeps your elbows down and back. You can do it anywhere: Jump ropes are extremely portable which makes it a breeze to keep up your jump rope routine everywhere you go. Coil it up and take it with you on your next business trip, vacation, or weekend at the cabin and keep jumping! Crossrope

Crossrope is arguably the best jump rope company right now, and its app is specifically designed to work with its own ropes. It has two systems of ropes: the older but still fantastic premium rope system or the new Infinty system. Crossrope specializes in weighted ropes, meaning its ropes not only help you do cardio but they also provide strength training as well. While buying the ropes gives you everything you need to get started, the free Crossrope app is a perfect companion to aid you in your workout. The app features over a dozen different workouts that focus on strength, endurance, and fat burn, offering you the ability to train the way you want. The workouts range from beginner to advance, meaning you'll be able to start off nice and slow and move onto to more complicated and harder workouts as you progress. Free - Download Now Jump Rope Workout

Jump Rope Workout is a simple app that is meant to count your jumps and log your jump history. By attaching your iPhone to either your waist, thigh, or arm (by use of an arm band), Jump Rope Workout will use the accelerometer in your phone to track how many jumps you do. Plus, you can even enter your weight and allow the app to calculate how many calories your burning, so you can see what the fruits of your labour really are! You can use Jump Rope Workout with any jump rope you choose, and it's highly rated by users on the App Store. Free - Download Now Nike Training Club

While Nike Training Club isn't specifically designed for jump rope exclusively, it does feature lots of workouts that include jump rope. With hundreds of created workouts by users and professionals alike, Nike Training Club will bound to have something that fits your style. This app is best for someone who is looking to make jump rope just one part of a balanced workout regime. Free - Download Now YouTube