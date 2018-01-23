While the excellent keyboards available for the iPad Pro won't work for the iPad mini, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. No matter which generation of iPad mini you have, you can find a great keyboard case to suit your needs. Logitech Ultrathin keyboard cover

ZAGG backlit Bluetooth keyboard cover

Snugg iPad mini keyboard case

Spigen Bluetooth wireless keyboard cover Logitech Ultrathin keyboard cover The slim aluminum cover comes in at a slender 8mm and keeps your iPad mini looking lean and modern in either black or white. Strong magnets hold your iPad mini in place, so it's easy to click it in and go. Logitech has included familiar shortcut keys so that the laptop experience is closer to the real thing. The case works nicely as an integrated stand, and a full battery charge lasts several months. No wonder Logitech is a longtime favorite brand of iPad mini users. You can pick up the Logitech Ultrathin keyboard cover for about $48. See at Amazon ZAGG folio case

The ZAGG folio case not only adds a keyboard to your iPad mini but also protects the back of the device from scratches and other damage. The backlight keyboard is great for low-light situations, and it looks fantastic (and it costs about $90). ZAGG adds some needed weight to your iPad mini, especially if you're working while commuting or you're in the habit of typing on your lap. This keyboard features sturdy hinges to hold your iPad mini at multiple angles like a regular laptop, and you'll be able to get three months of use between charges. ZAGG makes excellent use of space with its keyboard cover, offering a keyboard with up to a 30 percent larger layout than others. See at Amazon Snugg iPad mini keyboard case