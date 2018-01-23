While the excellent keyboards available for the iPad Pro won't work for the iPad mini, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. No matter which generation of iPad mini you have, you can find a great keyboard case to suit your needs.
- Logitech Ultrathin keyboard cover
- ZAGG backlit Bluetooth keyboard cover
- Snugg iPad mini keyboard case
- Spigen Bluetooth wireless keyboard cover
Logitech Ultrathin keyboard cover
The slim aluminum cover comes in at a slender 8mm and keeps your iPad mini looking lean and modern in either black or white.
Strong magnets hold your iPad mini in place, so it's easy to click it in and go. Logitech has included familiar shortcut keys so that the laptop experience is closer to the real thing. The case works nicely as an integrated stand, and a full battery charge lasts several months. No wonder Logitech is a longtime favorite brand of iPad mini users.
You can pick up the Logitech Ultrathin keyboard cover for about $48.
ZAGG folio case
The ZAGG folio case not only adds a keyboard to your iPad mini but also protects the back of the device from scratches and other damage. The backlight keyboard is great for low-light situations, and it looks fantastic (and it costs about $90).
ZAGG adds some needed weight to your iPad mini, especially if you're working while commuting or you're in the habit of typing on your lap. This keyboard features sturdy hinges to hold your iPad mini at multiple angles like a regular laptop, and you'll be able to get three months of use between charges. ZAGG makes excellent use of space with its keyboard cover, offering a keyboard with up to a 30 percent larger layout than others.
Snugg iPad mini keyboard case
Who says adding a keyboard to your iPad mini has to limit you? The Snugg iPad mini keyboard case gives you the keyboard you desire without ruining your tablet experience.
For about $60. the Snugg iPad mini keyboard case doesn't force you to keep your iPad mini in landscape orientation, as it has a hinge that allows you to swivel the screen around 360 degrees. You can even place the screen face-up on the keyboard when you want to have your iPad viewable but don't need to be typing anything.
Of course, the matte-finished keys are soft to the touch and very quiet to type with, and when you do close the cover, the iPad's auto sleep/wake feature works like a charm.
Spigen Bluetooth wireless keyboard cover
Spigen designed its keyboard cover just for the iPad mini 4. Like its iPhone cases, the iPad mini cover is tough, protective, and can handle your most unpredictable commute or workspace (or just a clumsy day around the house). It's rugged without looking bulky or taking away from the look of your iPad mini.
The rechargeable lithium battery holds power for up to 60 hours of use. The hard clamshell case protects your iPad mini while allowing access to all its ports. The low-profile Bluetooth keyboard automatically goes into power saving mode after ten minutes of inactivity, and the cover offers 360-degree rotation for viewing any way you like, as well as a multi-functional hinge for easy adjustment.
Spigen's offering will only set you back about $35.
Go ahead, judge the cover
Our chosen keyboard cases let you use your iPad mini like a laptop with the greatest of ease while doing double duty, protecting the screen from day-to-day wear. Are you using one of our picks for your iPad mini? We'd like to hear you shout it out in the comments below. If you've got a keyboard case that's list-worthy, be sure to let us know.
Updated January 2018: Removed the TeckNet X361, Trent Airbender, and BESTEK keyboards due to unavailability. Added the Zagg folio case, the Spigen keyboard cover, and the Snugg keyboard case cover.