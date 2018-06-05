If you have the 2016/2017 MacBook Pro, then chances are you've heard about just how temperamental the keyboard can be:
CTL key stopped working on my 2016 MBP.— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) May 17, 2018
I blame @derekakessler. But really Apple. But also @derekakessler
BRB, going to pick up some compressed air. https://t.co/Ew1w2xzcEE
A single crumb under there could signal an end to your typing days, or, at the very least, a massive hiccup in productivity for a little while. If you want to maintain your MacBook Pro's keyboard integrity for years to come, then grab one of these keyboard covers and type comfortably — while nomming on the crumbliest cookies you can find.
Uppercase GhostCover
Apart from having a sweet-ass name, the Uppercase GhostCover is a super thin option for keeping your MacBook Pro's keyboard protected. It's made of flexible TPU, and it's translucent enough so as not to diminish your keyboard's backlight when you're typing away in the dark.
You can get yours for the model with the Touch Bar and without for $13 a pop.
Mosiso cover
Mosiso makes wonderful accessories for the MacBook Pro, including some of the best hard shell cases around. Its stylish keyboard covers follow that same trend, featuring some lovely marble-style designs or solid colors, like purple, blue, and rose gold.
These are all for the Touch Bar model and start around $6.
Kuzy ultra thin cover
Kuzy's cover add a pop of color to your MacBook Pro's keyboard with key outlines in mint green, pink, or purple (you can also grab it in clear), and each of these is for the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. That being said, if you don't care to cover the function keys on your non-Touch Bar MacBook, then go for it.
Pricing starts around $9.
DHZ transparent skin
DHZ makes keyboard skins for both the Touch Bar MacBook Pro and the non-Touch Bar model, complete with function keys. Like all the others on this list, this skin is made from TPU, and it's super thin so as not to interfere with typing and the already-low-travel keys.
Pricing starts around $8 for each version.
ProCase hard shell case and keyboard cover
If you want the whole package, many hard shell cases already come with keyboard covers, and ProCase's cases are dynamite. There are 11 color options to choose from for the 15-inch model and 17 for the 13-inch, starting from $16. Just make sure you choose the correct size before checking out.
JRC keyboard skin
JRC has some really gorgeous keyboard covers that come in a few vibrant and striking colors, like "Tiffany blue" (yeah, that blue), "Apricot", and "Rose Quartz". There's also clear for you curmudgeons.
Pricing starts around $7 depending on your color choice, and these are all for the MBPs without the Touch Bar.