Apple Magic Keyboard

See at Apple

If you're looking for the full use of a keyboard, but need it to be as portable as possible, the Magic Keyboard is the right fit for you. It's only about an inch longer than the 9.7-inch iPad, but its thin and light and can fit in your gear bag easily. Thanks to Bluetooth compatibility, you can connect it to your iPad for on-the-go typing.

It's a full-use keyboard, complete with audio playback controls, function keys that work on iPad, and a comfortable typing experience, especially if you're already used to using the Magic Keyboard with your Mac.

You can pick one up from Apple for $99.