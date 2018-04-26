Apple's 6th-generation iPad is the latest in a line of fantastic productivity devices. The 9.7-inch's latest Apple Pencil support positions it to be the perfect device to combine technology with liberal arts. It's also Apple's top-of-the-line, entry-level tablet, perfect for browsing the web, checking email, and writing your novel on the go. In addition to protecting it with a great case, you should consider adding a keyboard for mobility and usability to compliment your 9.7-inch 6th-generation iPad perfectly.
Apple Magic Keyboard
If you're looking for the full use of a keyboard, but need it to be as portable as possible, the Magic Keyboard is the right fit for you. It's only about an inch longer than the 9.7-inch iPad, but its thin and light and can fit in your gear bag easily. Thanks to Bluetooth compatibility, you can connect it to your iPad for on-the-go typing.
It's a full-use keyboard, complete with audio playback controls, function keys that work on iPad, and a comfortable typing experience, especially if you're already used to using the Magic Keyboard with your Mac.
You can pick one up from Apple for $99.
Belkin Secure Wired Keyboard for iPad
Belkin recently updated their Secure Wired Keyboard specifically for the 6th-generation iPad. It's MFi certified, has a comfortable, full-size keyboard, and connects to an iPad with a Lightning cable instead of Bluetooth. This is a golden option for anyone that has difficulty pairing their iPad with Bluetooth devices.
Because it's wired, this is a great keyboard for students. It won't go against any Bluetooth keyboard exam rules and since it doesn't run on batteries, it won't run out of juice while you're taking notes.
If you feel more comfortable with a wired keyboard but still want portability, Belkin is for you.
Logitech Keys-to-go
Logitech makes the most user-friendly mobile keyboards around. I always use Logitech cases with any iPad I own. The Keys-to-Go is the company's thinnest, lightest version that's not attached to a case. It's covered in a special "FabricSkin" that keeps crumbs from getting stuck under the keys and is liquid resistant, making it easy to clean up spills.
Even though this ultra-slim keyboard is smaller than your iPad, it has an exceptionally comfortable typing experience thanks to Logitech's unique experience with proper spacing and springy bounce-back keys.
Because the Keys-To-Go has been around for a few years you can find low prices for some colors - as low as $25. The latest model comes in red and black but you can also find it in dark blue and teal.
The standard price for this Bluetooth keyboard is $69.
ZAGG Rugged Messenger
Zagg's Rugged Messenger is technically a full keyboard case, but the keyboard is detachable, so you can use it separate from the case (though you'd be missing out on the convenient built-in kickstand). It's got backlit keys, which are always useful on the subway. It also supports pairing two devices at once with a single button switch over. So, you can type your report on your iPad and respond to a text message on your iPhone with just a single keystroke. Not bad, eh?
You can pick one up for only $99.
Your go-to portable keyboard?
Do you have a favorite portable keyboard that you always take along with your iPad? Drop your fav in the comments section with the reasons why it's so important to you.