You bought an iPad and your kids want to play with it; however, you know just how clumsy, accident-prone, and careless your kids can be and the thought of your iPad breaking gives you heart palpitations. Relax. You can ease some of the anxiety you may have about handing an expensive iPad over to your children with some accessories!
Protect your iPad with an amazing case—one tough enough to withstand life with your kids. Here are our favorite kid-friendly cases for iPad.
- i-Blason Armorbox Kido
- Griffin Survivor
- Speck iGuy
- LifeProof NÜÜD Series
- Digital Kids adjustable activity table
i-Blason Armorbox Kido
If you have the new iPad Pro and know little hands might be getting ahold of it, then i-Blason's Armorbox Kido might be perfect for you. It's a thicker case that can withstand some drops and bumps and features a handle that's built especially for little hands.
The handle folds back to create a kickstand so that you can keep the kids busy with cartoons and games without them having to precariously hold it in their sometimes less-than-capable hands.
The Kido comes in various colors including light blue, red, green, and pink. It's only about $15 and perfect for kid-filled households.
Speck iGuy
Need a goofy-but-rugged case for kids or a classroom setting? Speck's iGuy case encloses your iPad in a Teletubbies-style body with squishy-but-firm foam arms and feet.
The feet will actually keep the iPad upright, which means your child won't even have to hold the tablet when watching movies or any other media. Of course, the little arms on the Speck iGuy act as comfortable big handles for kids to hold on to when carrying around the iPad, making them far less likely to drop it.
If you're looking for an iPad Pro case, there's no place to store an Apple Pencil or use the iPad's Smart Connector, nor is the device completely dust or waterproof; still, it can serve as a great protective option for slightly older kids who have no death wish for their electronics (or Teletubby-style cases).
The best part is that it's only $20.
Griffin Survivor
While kid-friendly designs are important, sometimes what you need for your kid is just the best protection from damage you can find. The Griffin Survivor's look may not appeal to kids a ton, but the protection it offers will sure appeal to parents.
The Griffin Survivor has been drop tested for 8 foot falls making it incredibly durable, so when it takes a tumble out of your children's hands, you won't have to worry about any damage. Also, all the ports are sealed up with rubber inserts, which will help prevent dust and dirt from getting into your child's iPad, good news for messy kids!
Because it offers such robust protection, the Griffin Survivor is a tad on the expensive side. Its normal selling price is $80; however, It's often on sale for about $50, so keep an eye out for deals!
LifeProof NÜÜD Series
You never know what your kids are going to throw — both literally and figuratively — at your their iPad, so why not get a case that protects against everything? The LifeProof NÜÜD Series is for parents who don't want to mess around.
For $49 dollars, the LifeProof NÜÜD Series case is waterproof and can be submerged in water up to 6 feet of water for 1 hour. When you kids spill their juice, water, milk, or any other liquid on your iPad, you can rest easy knowing they wouldn't ruin the tablet. The IP68 rating is always really good at keeping dust and other particulates out of the iPad too, so days at the beach or the playground should have you at ease.
On top of all that water and dust protection, the LifeProof NÜÜD Series case also offers great protection from falling. Its military-grade certified for drops of up to 6 feet in height, knocking the iPad accidentally of the kitchen table shouldn't cause you to stress.
Digital Kids adjustable activity table
Teach your little one that the iPad has to be used in a very particular place with the Digital Kids adjustable activity table. If they know they have to be sitting at their special table (which you can use for other activities and games, of course) in order to play with your iPad, you'll be forming good habits before they even get their hands on it.
Your iPad will lock into place in the center of the table and can be adjusted to lay flat or tilt up. In either case your kids don't have to hold the iPad at all, so there's no risk of it being dropped and they can't wander out of the room with it. The table legs are adjustable so that it will grow with your kids, and it's lightweight so that you can easily move it from one room to another.
Although this is a little more than just a simple case, it's really good for younger kids or particularly careless kids who may not be ready to hold an iPad in their hands just yet.
Which cases do you use for your kids?
Let us know in the comment below!
