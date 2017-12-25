You bought an iPad and your kids want to play with it; however, you know just how clumsy, accident-prone, and careless your kids can be and the thought of your iPad breaking gives you heart palpitations. Relax. You can ease some of the anxiety you may have about handing an expensive iPad over to your children with some accessories! Protect your iPad with an amazing case—one tough enough to withstand life with your kids. Here are our favorite kid-friendly cases for iPad. i-Blason Armorbox Kido

Griffin Survivor

Speck iGuy

LifeProof NÜÜD Series

Digital Kids adjustable activity table i-Blason Armorbox Kido

If you have the new iPad Pro and know little hands might be getting ahold of it, then i-Blason's Armorbox Kido might be perfect for you. It's a thicker case that can withstand some drops and bumps and features a handle that's built especially for little hands. The handle folds back to create a kickstand so that you can keep the kids busy with cartoons and games without them having to precariously hold it in their sometimes less-than-capable hands. The Kido comes in various colors including light blue, red, green, and pink. It's only about $15 and perfect for kid-filled households. See at Amazon Speck iGuy Need a goofy-but-rugged case for kids or a classroom setting? Speck's iGuy case encloses your iPad in a Teletubbies-style body with squishy-but-firm foam arms and feet. The feet will actually keep the iPad upright, which means your child won't even have to hold the tablet when watching movies or any other media. Of course, the little arms on the Speck iGuy act as comfortable big handles for kids to hold on to when carrying around the iPad, making them far less likely to drop it. If you're looking for an iPad Pro case, there's no place to store an Apple Pencil or use the iPad's Smart Connector, nor is the device completely dust or waterproof; still, it can serve as a great protective option for slightly older kids who have no death wish for their electronics (or Teletubby-style cases). The best part is that it's only $20. See at Amazon Griffin Survivor

While kid-friendly designs are important, sometimes what you need for your kid is just the best protection from damage you can find. The Griffin Survivor's look may not appeal to kids a ton, but the protection it offers will sure appeal to parents. The Griffin Survivor has been drop tested for 8 foot falls making it incredibly durable, so when it takes a tumble out of your children's hands, you won't have to worry about any damage. Also, all the ports are sealed up with rubber inserts, which will help prevent dust and dirt from getting into your child's iPad, good news for messy kids! Because it offers such robust protection, the Griffin Survivor is a tad on the expensive side. Its normal selling price is $80; however, It's often on sale for about $50, so keep an eye out for deals! See at Amazon LifeProof NÜÜD Series