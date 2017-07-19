Best Laser Printers for Mac

What's the best laser printer for Mac?
If you need to print in large quantities or your need your prints to come out with very crisp text, then a laser printer is the way to go.
Laser printers take some time to heat up and up front costs are more than inkjet printers, but for volume and clarity, they can't be beat, and you'll likely save some money in the long run on a per sheet basis.
Here are the best laser printers to use with your Mac!
- Brother HL-2270DW Compact Laser Printer
- HP LaserJet Pro P1109w Monochrome Printer
- Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w Wireless Laser Printer
- HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M553dn
- Brother MFCL2700DW Compact Laser All-In One Printer
- Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer
Brother HL-2270DW Compact Laser Printer
Brother's compact laser printer is great for folks who need to get a lot done, and it's also great for folks looking for a laser print for home use.
The compact design won't take up a ton of space on your desk, and its wireless networking capabilities keep cords to a minimum and let you print from any room in the house!
If you want to print more while also cutting down on paper, this baby has duplex printing capabilities — double-side your life! The tray holds up to 250 sheets, and it can print up to 27 sheets per minute (once it gets fired up). Pricing starts around $210.
HP LaserJet Pro P1109w Monochrome Printer
This HP printer is an even more compact option that sports paper tray capacity of 150 sheets and a printing rate of up to 19 sheets per minute.
As the name would suggest, this is just a monochrome printer, so it'll only print in black, but if you're dealing with a ton of text, then it's perfect for home or in a small office.
HP Smart Print helps you print only the content you want, so you can cut down on wasted paper, and the wireless interface will even let you print from your iPhone or iPad. Grab it for around $170 on Amazon.
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030w Wireless Laser Printer
This is the perfect printer if you don't have time to wait around. It's meant to be wireless, so printing is quick and tangle-free. Expect your first print in about 8 seconds — this laser printer takes barely and time to fire up at all!
This is another compact printer, so it won't take up much space on your desk, and might even work as a portable printer if you (for whatever reason) need to print in multiple locations.
Amazon has the printer by itself for around $70, or you can opt for the printer and toner bundle for around $130.
HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M553dn
Most laser printers take a while to heat up and get going. The HP Enterprise can print from sleep mode in just 9 seconds.
This printer is lightning quick, with print speeds of up to 40 impressions per minute — that's 20 double-sided sheets a minute! HP Web Jetadmin lets you centralize control of your print network and control security all around, helping you make sure your sensitive data remains safe.
You can also print from iPad and iPhones, and this is definitely a printer suited for a small office or for someone who prints a lot. This is also more of a business buy, since it's priced around $690. But it is just about as good as it gets.
Brother MFCL2700DW Compact Laser All-In One Printer
Need a laser printer for your Mac that does it all? Look no further. Brother makes excellent all-in-ones, and this one lets you print, scan, and fax to your heart's content (monochrome only).
It's perfect for a small office environment, offering paper-saving features like two-sided printing, and time-saving features, like a 35-page capacity document feeder for unattended scanning or faxing.
This printer will also pump out sheets at up to 27 pages per minute, so if you're in a rush, it'll keep up with you.
You can also load up the MFCL2700DW with up to 250 sheets so that you're not having to constantly fill the paper tray (unless you print a lot, in which case, it'll be empty after about 9 minutes).
This is the perfect all-in-one solution for your small office and your Mac. You can find it on Amazon for about $150.
Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer
If you're looking for a laser printer that's compact, reliable, and well-priced, then you might want to take a peek at the Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer from Samsung!
Jon L. Jacobi, PCWorld:
Most low-priced color lasers are big disappointments: slow, with mediocre color images and costly toner prices. The Samsung Printer XPress C410W rises above some of the stereotypes, offering impressively good print quality and decently priced black toner.
This particular laser printer can be connected wirelessly to your device, or you could easily print your files and documents by directly plugging in your USB. The Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer also promises one-touch wireless setup, so you won't have to lose your mind figuring out how to get it going.
The best part about the Samsung Xpress SL-C410W/XAA Color Printer? The price! You'll only spend less than $200 for this portable printer, and affordable (around $186) = awesome.
Can I get that in writing?
Which laser printer do you use? If we didn't mention it here, sound off in the comments below and let us know why it rocks!
Updated July 2017: These are still your best choices for laser printers.
Reader comments
Best Laser Printers for Mac
Brother printers are good. I've got the Hl-L2360 with Wifi & Ethernet, works great and I can print from my iOS devices with AirPrint.
Sent from the iMore App
Samsung SL-C410. Works great!!
any Color Laser printer (all in one) in the price range of 200-250? the color HP in this article is $900+
You might find a used unit in that price range. Toner and developer for laser printers are not cheap, and throw in an "all in one" option and you're going to pay a nice price for it.
Best all in one in that price range is the HP Color LaserJet M277dw mfp. It is super compact for a color laser, so it won't take up much space on your desk, and the design looks great next to an iMac. And because it also supports wireless printing and AirPrint, it is very easy to print from your iPhone or iPad. I have used it at home for about a year and I am very happy with it, and so are my student kids, too 😊
There's a couple Sharp, Kyocera and Lexmark models that I'd like to see tested here.
I have a Brother MFC-L8850CDW. It's been a great multi-funtion color laser printer. It warms up quick, and has always made great prints. I wish it was a little more compact, but it has all the features that I was looking for, so that a minor qualm. It's one of the cheapest per page printers. I also liked that Brother included standard capacity toner cartridges with the printer. And the ability to purchase high-yield toner cartridges was one of the final features that I was looking for in a printer. I've been very happy with this printer so far....I've owned it for about 2 years now, and look forward to many years to come.
Xerox Phaser 6510 - $249 for a full color laser printer. Add duplex (two-sided printing) and wireless options for $299. Come on, not even mentioned??