Picking out a Fitbit that fits your lifestyle can be tricky, but choosing a leather band to go along with it can be even trickier. Luckily for you, we here at iMore go gaga over leather bands, so we put together a list of the best options out there for your Fitbit Alta HR!
Keep it classy and classic
iGK Leather Replacement Band
If you're looking for a simple yet stylish leather band for your Fitbit Alta HR, then we recommend taking a peek at the iGK Leather Replacement Band. This comfortable and functional band is made from a high-quality leather material, while the metal clasps at each end prevent your Fitbit Alta HR from sliding off your wrist. You can pick up the iGK Leather Replacement Band in 15 different color options.
Colorful and functional
Hedona Replacement Leather Band
Add a pop of color to your life and your wrist with help from the Hedona Replacement Leather Band. This particular watch band can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes. Made from durable leather, the Hedona Replacement Leather Band comes in a ton of different colors and patterns, including eye-catching floral and metallic finishes.
UNique textures meet high ratings
POY Genuine Leather Wristband Replacement
Highly rated, super comfortable, and reliable: what more can you ask from the POY Genuine Leather Wristband Replacement? This Fitbit band replacement is made from soft, genuine leather that's perfect for all-day wear. The band can be adjusted to fit both large and small wrists. The POY Genuine Leather Wristband Replacement comes in a variety of different colors and also has a one-year money back guarantee.
Leather craftsmanship meshes with metal
bayite Leather Adjustable Metal Clasp Bracelet
If you're someone who wants to spice up their traditional watch band with something a bit funkier and fashion-forward, then take a peek at the bayite Leather Adjustable Metal Clasp Bracelet. This band replacement combines the function of a band with the look and feel of a piece of high-end jewelry. The bayite Leather Adjustable Metal Clasp Bracelet is easy to adjust and install at home and comes in four different color and bead combinations.
Simple, yet stylish
Tobfit Leather Band Replacement
There's nothing wrong with a classic-looking watch band, which is why we love the Tobfit Leather Band Replacement so much as an option! This comfortable and classy band is easy to install and adjust, while the durable leather material and strap ensure that you're ready to track your fitness all day without interruption. If you're looking for some bang for your buck, you get two genuine leather watch bands for under $20. What a deal!
Luxurious leather base, fashion-forward design
ESeekGo Genuine Leather Replacement Band
Affordable, comfortable, and ready to rock your wrist: what's not to love about the eye-catching ESeekGo Genuine Leather Replacement Band? This band is super simple to install and comfortable to wear all day due to its genuine cowhide design. The thick stitching along the side of the band gives it a bit more of a modern look, and if there's anything wrong with your ESeekGo Genuine Leather Replacement Band, you have a 30-day money-back guarantee on your side.
With so many different band options to choose from, it can be hard to pick just one to stick to. Personally, I love the look and simplicity of the iGK Leather Replacement Band, but I'd be lying if I said that bayite Leather Adjustable Metal Clasp Bracelet didn't catch my eye in one way or another. Whatever band you end up choosing, we hope you find a little leather accessory that'll stick with your wrists through thick n' thin. Good luck, and happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.