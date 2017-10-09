What are the best leather cases for the iPhone 7? Here are a couple of our favorites!

Accessorizing your new iPhone 8 is a must, and picking the perfect day-to-day leather case can add your personal flair without distracting from your iPhone 8's stylish design.

If you're looking for the ideal leather case, here are a few options to consider as you personalize your iPhone 8!

Doc Artisan Sport Wallet v6

Nothing really beats a high-quality leather wallet case, especially when it gives you universal card slots, an RFID blocker, and a beautiful, modern design that isn't clunky or awkward (like some other wallet cases).

The Doc Artisan Sport Wallet v6 is designed with a magnetic case, meaning that when you take a call, the wallet portion isn't winging and slapping you in the face (hey! They rhymed!) It also comes with an impact-resistant detachable case, a stand function, and a cutout for easy access to the camera, ports and buttons.

The v6 is designed with genuine top-grain leather, and comes in six different colors, including a classic brown and light brown, navy blue, and three different shades of killer camo. You can pick one up for about $60.

See at Doc Artisan

Mujjo leather wallet case

If you're looking for a straightforward, stylish, and a practical leather case for your iPhone 8, then the Mujjo wallet case is definitely an option to keep in mind.

The Mujjo case is designed with a card pocket, so you can easily slip your essential credit cards, ID, and more into the back of your iPhone for super quick access. The entire case is made from a classic, tanned leather, with a raised bezel for a bit of extra screen protection.

The rich tan color has a beautiful, timeless look to it, but if you're interested in a different color, Mujjo makes its leather wallet cases in black and grey too all for about $45.

See at Amazon

Sena Lugano Wallet

Protect your iPhone 8 in leathery style with the Lugano Wallet case from Sena Cases that's designed to withstand drops, store cards, and give your phone a stylish new makeover.

Designed with a rich heritage leather that gives full access to all buttons and ports, the Lugano Wallet is a shock-absorbing accessory designed to keep your iPhone 8 safe and functional.

The inside is made with a soft, herringbone material and design, while the outside comes in a rich, brown leather. You can pick one up for about $55.

See at Sena Cases







Otterbox Strada series folio case

While leather cases are a great stylistic choice for your iPhone 7, not all of them are the most protective. If you're looking for a leather case that looks great and can take a punch or two (or three or four…), then the Otterbox Strada series folio case might be made for you.

With Otterbox's certified drop protection guarantee, you'll rarely have to worry about your iPhone 7 shattering into a thousand soul-crushing pieces. The Strada is designed with a tough, durable base, with a leather front cover and a card slot, making the case not only stylish and practical but also extremely protected all around.

The case easily snaps on and off and comes in three different colors to match your sense of style, including onyx (black), burnt saddle (burgundy/brown), and pacific opal (dark teal). The Otterbox Strada series folio case is roughly $50.

See at Otterbox

ZVE Ultra protective leather case

The ZVE Ultra protective leather case is designed to shield your iPhone 8 from day-to-day bumps and falls, while keeping it looking stylish, modern, and sleek!

Made to be shockproof, the ZVE case is designed with sturdy materials and a raised bezel to fight against screen scratches, while keeping your camera protected from damage as well. The Wallet at the back allows you to carry around your essentials, and unlike most iPhone wallet cases, this one comes with a resilient ribbon, which is designed to easily pull your money and cards out of your case without a huge hassle.

While the ZVE case is quite simple and minimalist looking, the colors it comes in are a little more fun than other leather case options. There's the standard dark brown and black, but there's also a bright gold and a neon mint green option available. You can pick one up for about $60.

See at Amazon

Apple's iPhone 8 leather case

If you're looking for the perfect leather case for your iPhone 7, then why not go back to the source and check out Apple's iPhone 7 leather case?

Apple's leather case is made with a microfiber lining to keep your iPhone 7 somewhat protected and clean, while the design is meant to fit perfectly around the edges of your iPhone without making it feel overly bulky in your hand.

The leather case comes with aluminum buttons and access to all ports, meaning you won't have to slip the case on and off to charge it or adjust the volume on your favorite song. Apple makes its leather cases in a ton of fun and classic colors, including blue, gray, tan, saddle brown, midnight blue, black, and a (Product)Red version.

See at Apple

Benuo ultra slim leather case

Made from high-quality leather and designed to be svelte, sleek, and stylish, the Benuo ultra slim leather case for your iPhone 8 is a worthwhile accessory to consider if you're looking to deck out your new iPhone.

The Benuo is made with a double card holder on the back, with full access to all buttons and ports for easy charging and use. The super slim design, while not the most protective, keeps your iPhone 8 free of bulk, while the soft microfiber lining is made to cradle and protect your iPhone against scratches and dirt.

For only about $49 and a bunch of classic colors to choose from, the Benuo adds a little bit of timeless style to your iPhone 8 with colors like chocolate brown, brown, dark black, and black.

See at Amazon

Vaja Grip iPhone 8 Leather Case

If you're looking for a luxurious, well-made, expensive looking case, then we suggest taking a look at the Grip from Avaja cases.

While the outside of the phone is made from a premium Bridge leather with a natural luster that only looks better over time, the inside of the case's lining is made from a super-soft material to protect your iPhone 7 from scratches, dust, and dirt.

The Grip case comes with four corner protection and a slightly raised bezzel to protect your iPhone's screen. It also comes in a number of cool and eye-catching colors, patterns, and textures, so if you're looking for a unique leather case, Vaja might be the way to go! The Vaja Grip iPhone 8 Leather Case will cost you about $80.

See at Vaja Cases

What's your pick?

Is there a leather iPhone 8 case that you can't get enough of? Let us know what it is and we'll be sure to check it out!