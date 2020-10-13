Prime Day offers thousands of discounts on the products you might use every day. It's also a terrific time to buy LEGOs, for yourself, or as a gift. Here are 10 great deals on one of the world's most popular toys of all time.
LEGO City Sky Police Air Base
Build a 3-level Sky Police airbase with control tower, jail cell with a breakaway wall, large police plane, jetpack with foldable wings, working parachute, and a getaway car for exciting police chase action.
LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander
Kids can learn to code and develop creative problem-solving skills as they play with this interactive and educational STEM toy featuring 3 brick-built LEGO Star Wars droids and over 40 interactive missions and buildable props for creative play.
LEGO Star Wars General Grievous Building Kit
Replay the epic Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith duel between Lord Grievous and 75109 Obi-Wan Kenobi (sold separately).
LEGO Technic Record Breaker
Features a powerful, high-speed pull-back motor, sleek, aerodynamic design, tinted canopy, and a detailed engine.
LEGO Creator Changing Seasons
Light up the barbecue with the LEGO light brick; check out the cool blue convertible; fold out to access the detailed interior.
LEGO City Helicopter Transporter
Give chase in this heavy-duty Helicopter Transporter and use the included dirt bike and tough dune buggy, as needed. Includes four minifigures with assorted accessories: two police officers and two bad guys.
LEGO DUPLO Town World Animals Building Bricks
Build a world of animals and environments to explore with your toddler! From the lions and giraffes of Africa to the whales of the Pacific, your preschooler will have fun learning about different animals and ecosystems with these animal figure toys!
LEGO THE LEGO MOVIE 2 Systar Party Crew
An action toy boys and girls will love to build and play with again and again. It's a pirate, a cool cat, and a spaceman having a LEGO dance party. It's all that and much more, with characters from THE LEGO MOVIE 2!
LEGO Super Heroes Crossbones' Hazard Heist
Crossbones' escape truck features big wheels, a removable roof with two stud shooters and handlebars for a Minifigure to hold, rear storage space with explode function, a storage container, toxic case element, plus Crossbones decoration
