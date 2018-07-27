We all wish we could make it out to the stadiums and fields our favorite performers are at, but sometimes that's just not in the cards. Between the International Champions Cup or your favorite sporting team having a match, watching live events in VR can be quite rewarding. Over at Oculus, they seem to be prioritizing bringing the community together. One of the fears when it comes to VR is that you'll wrap yourself in this new world and forget the people outside. Now, you don't need to worry about that. Oculus Venues is an absolute game changer when it comes to live streaming events in VR.

Check out the live events coming to your Oculus Go in August (all times PDT)!