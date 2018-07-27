We all wish we could make it out to the stadiums and fields our favorite performers are at, but sometimes that's just not in the cards. Between the International Champions Cup or your favorite sporting team having a match, watching live events in VR can be quite rewarding. Over at Oculus, they seem to be prioritizing bringing the community together. One of the fears when it comes to VR is that you'll wrap yourself in this new world and forget the people outside. Now, you don't need to worry about that. Oculus Venues is an absolute game changer when it comes to live streaming events in VR.
Check out the live events coming to your Oculus Go in August (all times PDT)!
Next VR
You can find this app right in the store for your Oculus Go. It offers countless wonders when it comes to watching live events in VR. One of the spectacular events they'll be covering for the rest of July, and into August, is the International Champions Cup. If you've been watching it on your TV instead of inside of your VR headset you're missing out! Outside of the ICC, you can also find a few comedy skits on the 26th and the 30th of July. Find it on Oculus here.
Outside of the live events listed below, you can also check out their line up for live sports. NextVR offers VR viewing for WWE, NFL, NBA, Boxing and even live concerts! You can see all of the channels they offer by clicking here.
NextVR August schedule
August 2 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Barcelona vs. AS Roma Match Highlights
August 2 @ 7 PM - Gotham Comedy Live
August 6 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | AC Milan vs. Barcelona Match Highlights
August 6 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Real Madrid vs. Juventus Match Highlights
August 6 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
August 9 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Real Madrid vs. AS Roma Match Highlights
August 9 @ 7 PM - Gotham Comedy Live
August 13 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
August 20 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
August 27 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
YouTube live events
Another option you have for live events on the Oculus Go is on YouTube. All you need to do is go to the browser. From there you can find all the amazing live content, at any time, by typing "Live Stream" in the search bar. Make sure you subscribe to your favorite live streamers so you can be notified next time they're live! There you have it, no downloading or waiting times needed!
Oculus Venues
Oculus Venues is the most fun you'll have watching live events in VR. Not only does it put you in the crowd like you're really there, it puts you in a crowd of other viewers as well. Yes, this means you'll have seats in a stadium that you can give commentary, cheer or chat with during the events. People across the world are watching the same shows as you, so why not watch together? This takes bringing a community together to a whole new level.
If you prefer watching alone, no worries! The schedules for Oculus Venues almost mirror the schedules for NextVR entirely.
Late July and entire August Oculus Venues schedule
July 26 @ 7:00 pm PT - Gotham Comedy Live
July 28 @ 8:00 pm PT - International Champions Cup: FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur
July 30 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 2 @ 7:00 pm PT - Gotham Comedy Live
August 3 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: Reservoir Dogs
August 5 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: Sinister
August 6 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 9 @ 7:00 pm PT - Gotham Comedy Live
August 13 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 19 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: Apocalypse Now
August 20 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 26 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: National Lampoon's Van Wilder
August 27 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
