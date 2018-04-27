Newgam 2-in1 Wireless Charging Pad

If you like the idea of a white charging pad that keeps everything looking clean and minimal (much like AirPower will), then the Newgam 2-in1 Wireless Charging Pad is perfect for you.

Although you do have to use your existing charger for your Apple Watch, the cord and charger fit perfectly into the underside of the charging pad to keep your cables and wires from getting tangled and keep the minimal look of the charging pad intact. Plus, the pad can charge your iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus fast with a 7.5W output, meaning you don't need to set your phone down for all to get a lot of juice.

The Newgam 2-in1 Wireless Charging Pad comes in either black or white and packs an 18-month manufacturer's warranty all for about $35.