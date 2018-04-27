Apple's promise of a charging pad that can wirelessly charge your iPhone X (or iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus), your Apple Watch, and your AirPods all at once is very appealing; however, Apple announced the product in 2017 and still have yet to release more information.
With only rumors to go on regarding AirPower's release it's more than understandable if you're tired of waiting. Here are some of my favorite ways you can charge your Apple devices all at once.
Wireless Charging and AirPods
As of right now, AirPods don't have the ability to wirelessly charge, meaning none of the options listed below will allow you to charge your AirPods case wirelessly.
When AirPower does release, it is expected that Apple will also release a Qi-enabled wirelessly charging case for AirPods, which will allow them to be charged in this manner.
Newgam 2-in1 Wireless Charging Pad
If you like the idea of a white charging pad that keeps everything looking clean and minimal (much like AirPower will), then the Newgam 2-in1 Wireless Charging Pad is perfect for you.
Although you do have to use your existing charger for your Apple Watch, the cord and charger fit perfectly into the underside of the charging pad to keep your cables and wires from getting tangled and keep the minimal look of the charging pad intact. Plus, the pad can charge your iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus fast with a 7.5W output, meaning you don't need to set your phone down for all to get a lot of juice.
The Newgam 2-in1 Wireless Charging Pad comes in either black or white and packs an 18-month manufacturer's warranty all for about $35.
Eurpmask Dual Wireless Charger
For about $40, the Eurpmask Dual Wireless Charger let you charge your Apple Watch and iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone 8 at the same time with only one cord.
Although big enough to fit your iPhone and Apple Watch, this charging pad is compact and easy to carry with you wherever you go, meaning you don't have to travel with multiple cords ever again! Plus, with 7.5W output for your iPhone and a 2W output for your Apple Watch, your batteries will be filled up in no time!
One important thing to know about the Eurpmask Dual Wireless Charger, it's only compatible with the Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Series 3.
OLVOO Wood Wireless Charging Pad
If you want to save a few bucks, and don't mind using more than one cable, the OLVOO Wood Wireless Charging Pad only cost about $22.
You'll need to feed your own Apple Watch charger into the hole provided in the wood and connect the microUSB cable that powers the wireless charging pad to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. The good news is they should charge quite quickly, with the iPhone being able to receive the 7.5W it needs for fast charging.
The OLVOO Wood Wireless Charging Pad is quite small and should easily fit in a purse or bag when you want to take it with you.
OLEBR All-in-One Charging Station
While this isn't a wirelessly charging pad, I would be remiss if I didn't at least mention one way you could charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.
OLEBR's All-in-One Charging Station features an iPhone dock, an Apple Watch dock, and a dock to hold your AirPods and AirPods case. Note that no Lightning cables are included with this one, so you'll need the ones that came with your products or some third-party options.
This dock is made of polished aluminum and comes in black, rose gold, space gray, and silver. Check it out for about $40.
What are your favorite charging solutions?
Let us know in the comment down below!