What's the best case for MacBook Pro?

The MacBook Pro is a hell of a machine, with slick internals and two very recent updates (late 2016, mid-2017). If you've just picked up a new laptop, then you'll want to protect it or maybe even just dress it up a bit.

Here are the best cases for your MacBook Pro.

Note: Always remember to select the right size and model before you check out. Also remember that anny case for the 2016 MacBook Pro will fit the 2017 models too.

TopCase 2 in 1 ultra slim hard cover

This hard cover case from TopCase might be the most reviewed case on Amazon, and over 70% of reviews fall in the 4- or 5-star range. This is the perfect basic case for your MacBook Pro and it comes in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, so it's great for everybody.

This case is made from a hard plastic but features a softer rubberized coating, which provides excellent grip, especially when it's sitting on your lap. There are 18 color options to choose from, from matte black to vibrant "hot blue".

Pricing starts around $15.

i-Blason dual layer cover

If you're looking for some rugged protection, then i-Blason's heavy duty dual layer cover is the way to go. It's made from hard plastic and features a softer, more flexible TPU bumper around the edges for shock absorption.

Everything's covered and protected properly, but you still have full, open access to all the ports and the battery check button. You have the option of black with blue, black with green, all black, or white. Pricing starts around $30 for the 13-inch version and around $33 for the 15-inch.

YMIX hard plastic cover

If you're looking for a bit of protection but really just want to jazz up the boring metal exterior of your MacBook Pro, then check out YMIX's plastic covers, which feature a wide range of designs, from a photo of a cat with large sunglasses (my favorite) to a globe to Studio Ghibli's Totoro character (actually my favorite).

These two-piece cases have a hard plastic top and a rubberized bottom so that it doesn't slip off the desk while you're working. Not every design is available for all MacBook Pro models, so make sure you have the right device and not just the design you want.

Pricing starts around $18.

KEC hard shell cover

If you're looking something with a nice design but aren't partial to cats with glasses or mandalas, then check out KEC's "out of this world" cases, which feature space scenes, as well as abstract, wavy paint designs. If you're a stargazer or just like a celestial scene, then these are the cases for you. They're so cool.

Each case is made of hard plastic and is finished with a rubber oil paint to prevent slippage. The bottom of each case is fully vented and has little rubberized feet to raise your MacBook slightly and give it a stable base to sit on.

There are 36 styles to choose from and they're $20 apiece.

Mosiso plastic hard case

Mosiso's plastic hard case is probably the best-reviewed MacBook case on Amazon and it even comes with a keyboard cover so that you MacBook Pro is covered through and through. The keyboard cover matches whichever exterior color you choose.

Just like most MacBook cases, these are made from hard plastic and feature an anti-slip rubberized coating. Even though the Apple logo doesn't light up anymore, these translucent cases will still let you appreciate it, as well as the smooth build of your MacBook Pro.

There are 33 color options to choose from and pricing starts around $11. Be sure to choose the correct model before checking out or the case you choose might not fit your laptop.

THEWOODWE walnut wood case

From Etsy, this stylish wooden case is super slim and definitely won't provide much protection, aside from keeping your MacBook Pro scratch-free. Though it seems like more of a skin (you peel and stick it once you place it correctly), this case is indeed made from real walnut and is laser cut to fit your MacBook perfectly.

Though these cases stick via adhesive, THEWOODWE promises they won't leave a residue, and reviews appear to corroborate that. You can get just a top cover or grab a bottom cover as well, which features little feet. If you're looking for an "old-meets-new" look for your MacBook Pro, then a wooden case is the perfect way to go.

Remember that this is more of a skin, so it won't provide any drop protection. Also note that these come from Lithuania, so expect a bit of a longer shipping period. Pricing starts at $23 for just the top cover.

