Whether you want to believe it or not your MacBook Pro keyboard is likely going to get dirty. From the oil your hands to the dust in the air, you'll need to spend some time every few weeks cleaning your keyboard. If you don't, you risk gunk and grime getting into sensitive parts of the hardware, which in turn, could cost you money to repair. If you want to avoid repairs and keep the keyboard on your MacBook Pro clean and tidy, here are some useful products that will help you out! NOTE: Before using any cleaning product on your MacBook Pro, make sure you have powered down the laptop. Cyber Clean

Compressed air

Microfiber cloths

UPPERCASE Ghost Cover for MacBook Pro Cyber Clean

This bright yellow slime is just as fun as it is useful. Cyber Clean makes getting dirt, dust, and grime from around your keys easy. It may seem kind of silly, but grab some slime and gently press it down in and around the keys on your keyboard and you'll be amazed at how much dirt and dust it picks up. Cyber Clean will even pick up small particulates that you may not have even noticed. A 5oz jar costs about $11 and will probably last you a few cleaning sessions before you need to replace it. See at Amazon Compressed air

A pretty simple product that Apple suggests you use to remove dust and dirt from underneath the MacBook Pro keys. The key to using compressed air on your MacBook Pro is that you hold the laptop at an angle, spray the air in a zig-zagged pattern and that you don't spray the air too close. If you put the nozzle too close to the keys, you could get liquid into the keys, and that's the opposite of helping. Apple has a handy guide to using compressed air if you need some tips. The good news is compressed air is pretty damn cheap; you can get three cans of it for about $16 on Amazon. See at Amazon Microfiber cloths

Microfiber cloths are great for cleaning a ton of different surfaces around your house, and they can even help you with your MacBook Pro keyboard. If you lightly damp a microfiber cloth with water and gently wipe your MacBook Pro keyboard, you should be able to remove a decent amount of grime from on the keys and on the keyboard. I have personally found that the best way to make sure you don't use too much water is to use a spray bottle on the cloth. One or two sprays should be more than enough to ensure you can clean your keyboard cleanly The great thing about microfiber cloths is they are cheap and reusable as long as you wash them. Grab a 24-pack of these cloths from Amazon for only $14. See at Amazon UPPERCASE Ghost Cover for MacBook Pro